GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match this Friday

Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is scheduled to host a highly anticipated indoor match on Friday, July 2nd at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall (CASH), on Homestretch Avenue, behind closed doors.
This information was shared by competitions committee member and player, Kristoff Shepperd, who will also be part of the action.
The exhibition match will be contested between the men’s senior national squad and the men’s under-23 side.
The senior side will be comprised of the following list of players: Quacy Matheson, Dester Hoppie, Devendra Latchman, Vance Harding, Juan Valasques, Shemroy Ross, Klondyke Rodney, Ian Bagot, Creston Rodney, Trevon McRae, Corwin Richards and Beepaul Bando.
Meanwhile, the under-23 squad reads: Kristoff Shepperd, Levi Nedd, Tyrone Farley, Montel Denny, Ronaldo Bobb, Daniel Joseph, Steffon Norah, Tyreece Farley, Andre Jagnandan, Terrence Groenhart and Andy Rohoman.
This exhibition game is very much anticipated since the GVF didn’t have any competition since February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, in the Lenny Shuffler invitational right at the National Gymnasium. And, the last international tournament the GVF contested was the Inter Guiana Goodwill tourney in French Guiana, in February 2021 as well.
Although the pandemic has halted competitive play, Shepperd shared with Kaieteur Sport that the GVF has
maintained its encouragement of players to stay active in terms of fitness and all-round wellness.
In terms of plans to host tournaments, Shepperd highlighted that the association is awaiting word from the National Covid-19 task force.
“We have several tournaments planned but due to the (lack of) permission from the covid task force to run off those events, everything was halted. These tournaments include a GVF league that is projected to run for a couple of months, a beach volleyball tournament, SPIKEDOWN2K21 which is a yearend tournament along with other tentative events that will cater for both male and female participation.”
According to Shepperd, “The ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has given the Guyana Volleyball Federation permission for the senior team to train two days a week while following covid protocols.”
Jun 30, 20212021 Concacaf Gold Cup… By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida compliments of the GFF Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach and Physical Trainer of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Wilson...
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – The APNU formation led by former president, David Granger, has accepted two new political parties into... more
Kaieteur News – Georgetown is heading the way of London. Many of the streets and wards of London were not made for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]