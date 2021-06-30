Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match this Friday

Jun 30, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is scheduled to host a highly anticipated indoor match on Friday, July 2nd at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall (CASH), on Homestretch Avenue, behind closed doors.

GVF Competitions committee member and under-23 player, Kristoff Shepperd.

This information was shared by competitions committee member and player, Kristoff Shepperd, who will also be part of the action.
The exhibition match will be contested between the men’s senior national squad and the men’s under-23 side.
The senior side will be comprised of the following list of players: Quacy Matheson, Dester Hoppie, Devendra Latchman, Vance Harding, Juan Valasques, Shemroy Ross, Klondyke Rodney, Ian Bagot, Creston Rodney, Trevon McRae, Corwin Richards and Beepaul Bando.
Meanwhile, the under-23 squad reads: Kristoff Shepperd, Levi Nedd, Tyrone Farley, Montel Denny, Ronaldo Bobb, Daniel Joseph, Steffon Norah, Tyreece Farley, Andre Jagnandan, Terrence Groenhart and Andy Rohoman.
This exhibition game is very much anticipated since the GVF didn’t have any competition since February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, in the Lenny Shuffler invitational right at the National Gymnasium. And, the last international tournament the GVF contested was the Inter Guiana Goodwill tourney in French Guiana, in February 2021 as well.
Although the pandemic has halted competitive play, Shepperd shared with Kaieteur Sport that the GVF has

Senior player Vance Harding that will be part of the exhibition match this Friday.

maintained its encouragement of players to stay active in terms of fitness and all-round wellness.
In terms of plans to host tournaments, Shepperd highlighted that the association is awaiting word from the National Covid-19 task force.
“We have several tournaments planned but due to the (lack of) permission from the covid task force to run off those events, everything was halted. These tournaments include a GVF league that is projected to run for a couple of months, a beach volleyball tournament, SPIKEDOWN2K21 which is a yearend tournament along with other tentative events that will cater for both male and female participation.”
According to Shepperd, “The ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has given the Guyana Volleyball Federation permission for the senior team to train two days a week while following covid protocols.”

 

