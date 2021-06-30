Gun, ganja, cocaine found at hotdog stand

Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:16 AM
Jun 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two on Monday found a plastic bag containing a handgun, several grams of cannabis and suspected cocaine stashed at a hotdog stand in close proximity to the Charity Nursery School.
The discovery was made sometime around 23:35hrs. on Monday night by police ranks following a tip off they had received. Kaieteur News understands that the ranks found a black plastic bag on the eastern side of the street next to a hotdog stand. When police opened the bag, they found a 9mm pistol and four transparent plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine.
Police said that the serial number on the firearm had been removed. The suspected cannabis, on the other hand, was weighed and amounted to 40 grams while the suspected cocaine weighed 42 grams. The narcotics and firearm have been lodged at the Charity Police Station, and no arrests have since been made.
