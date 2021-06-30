Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:16 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gun, ganja, cocaine found at hotdog stand

Jun 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Police on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two on Monday found a plastic bag containing a handgun, several grams of cannabis and suspected cocaine stashed at a hotdog stand in close proximity to the Charity Nursery School.

The plastic bag with the illegal firearm, marijuana and cocaine.

The discovery was made sometime around 23:35hrs. on Monday night by police ranks following a tip off they had received. Kaieteur News understands that the ranks found a black plastic bag on the eastern side of the street next to a hotdog stand. When police opened the bag, they found a 9mm pistol and four transparent plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine.
Police said that the serial number on the firearm had been removed. The suspected cannabis, on the other hand, was weighed and amounted to 40 grams while the suspected cocaine weighed 42 grams. The narcotics and firearm have been lodged at the Charity Police Station, and no arrests have since been made.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key components – Assistant Coach Wilson Toledo

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key...

Jun 30, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup… By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida compliments of the GFF Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach and Physical Trainer of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Wilson...
Read More
Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Jun 30, 2021

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match this Friday

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match...

Jun 30, 2021

GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth qualifiers

GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth...

Jun 30, 2021

Producing an Olympian is Coach Blake’s proudest moment

Producing an Olympian is Coach Blake’s proudest...

Jun 30, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined performance from ‘Golden Jaguars’, Ryan Kedhoo’s goal secure win over Bermuda in warm up clash

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined...

Jun 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]