GCCI Signs MoU with UG to strengthen industry- academia link

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Guyana (UG) with the aim of bridging the gap between Industry and Academia.

According to a release from GCCI, the MoU was signed during a simple ceremony held at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus. Under the long-term academic collaboration agreement, the GCCI and the University of Guyana will cooperate in the areas of education, training, and research.

The statement outlined that the University of Guyana will work closely with the GCCI to provide and maintain a database of students seeking employment in the private sector, develop relevant programmes that align with industry needs and requirements, offer professional training to GCCI members, and provide research assistance through the involvement of its student and faculty.

In return, the GCCI will work with its membership to provide internships and training opportunities, secure sponsorship and scholarship opportunities for students, facilitate research, and participate in guest lecturers and other professional activities aimed at imparting industry knowledge and skills.

Under the agreement, the GCCI will also serve on the Advisory Board of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI). The GCCI notes the importance of its partnership with the University of Guyana as a step towards bridging skills gaps in the workplace and strengthening Guyana’s competitiveness in a rapidly changing world.

As such, the statement added that, “the GCCI looks forward to working closely with the University of Guyana to prepare a skilled workforce and further promote innovation and entrepreneurship among Guyanese youth.”

The MoU was signed by GCCI Executive Director, Richard Rambarran and Vice-Chancellor of UG Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martins on behalf of the respective organisations.