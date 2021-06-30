Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCCI Signs MoU with UG to strengthen industry- academia link

Jun 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Guyana (UG) with the aim of bridging the gap between Industry and Academia.

GCCI Executive Director, Richard Rambarran, and Vice-Chancellor of UG Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martins, sign the MoU on behalf of the respective organisations.

According to a release from GCCI, the MoU was signed during a simple ceremony held at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus. Under the long-term academic collaboration agreement, the GCCI and the University of Guyana will cooperate in the areas of education, training, and research.
The statement outlined that the University of Guyana will work closely with the GCCI to provide and maintain a database of students seeking employment in the private sector, develop relevant programmes that align with industry needs and requirements, offer professional training to GCCI members, and provide research assistance through the involvement of its student and faculty.
In return, the GCCI will work with its membership to provide internships and training opportunities, secure sponsorship and scholarship opportunities for students, facilitate research, and participate in guest lecturers and other professional activities aimed at imparting industry knowledge and skills.
Under the agreement, the GCCI will also serve on the Advisory Board of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI). The GCCI notes the importance of its partnership with the University of Guyana as a step towards bridging skills gaps in the workplace and strengthening Guyana’s competitiveness in a rapidly changing world.
As such, the statement added that, “the GCCI looks forward to working closely with the University of Guyana to prepare a skilled workforce and further promote innovation and entrepreneurship among Guyanese youth.”
The MoU was signed by GCCI Executive Director, Richard Rambarran and Vice-Chancellor of UG Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martins on behalf of the respective organisations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key components – Assistant Coach Wilson Toledo

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key...

Jun 30, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup… By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida compliments of the GFF Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach and Physical Trainer of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Wilson...
Read More
Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Jun 30, 2021

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match this Friday

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match...

Jun 30, 2021

GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth qualifiers

GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth...

Jun 30, 2021

Producing an Olympian is Coach Blake’s proudest moment

Producing an Olympian is Coach Blake’s proudest...

Jun 30, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined performance from ‘Golden Jaguars’, Ryan Kedhoo’s goal secure win over Bermuda in warm up clash

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined...

Jun 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]