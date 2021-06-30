GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth qualifiers

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) is scheduled to send a five-man team, including four fighters and one coach, to the American Boxing Association (AMBC) Youth championships qualifying tournament that will be held in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico from July 11th to 19th.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, the team comprises of several of Guyana’s most promising young pugilists and it will be led by Caribbean Champion Alesha Jackman with Travis Inverary, Wayne Castello and Patrick Harvey the rest of the members on the team.

The coach identified to accompany the team is AIBA 3-star and National Award recipient, Terrence Poole M.S.