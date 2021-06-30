First Lady donates new mobile clinic to animal welfare organisation

Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The societal ill of animal cruelty and violence has remained inadequately addressed in Guyana for years; however, Tails of Hope, a local animal welfare and rescue organisation has recently been on a continuous campaign to address the issue. Earlier in the year, the organisation approached the Office of the First Lady, Arya Ali for support in the acquisition of a mobile clinic that would aid the organisation to expand the scope of its operation to areas that lacked access to veterinary services.
Upon hearing of the ongoing plight and upon taking note of the extensive work, the group has thus far managed to do a lot. As such, the First Lady had committed her support to aid the organisation. Yesterday, First Lady Arya Ali, with support from Rudisa Motors Guyana fulfilled her commitment by donating a brand new 2015 Toyota Noah to serve as the organisations new mobile clinic. The group praised the contribution as it would now allow them to offer low cost services such as vaccinations, deworming, treatment of ticks and bugs, and spaying and neutering across the country. Additionally, the vehicle is outfitted to accommodate specialised medical procedures, which enable physical healthcare examinations such as screening and dental care as well as basic ambulatory procedures that meet the requirements of a qualified veterinarian. The vehicle also sports signage containing helpful information as it relates to animal cruelty prevention and welfare.
An agreement was signed by both the Office of the First Lady as well as by Tails of Hope that seeks to ensure that the mobile unit is utilised for the intended purpose and is adequately maintained. The First Lady praised the work of the organisation, stating, “I am aware of the work that Tails of Hope has been doing and with very little. So I see this as an important step in supporting animal welfare in Guyana,”
In response, the President of Tails of Hope, Shari Rodrigues conveyed the gratitude of the organisation to the Office of the First Lady and stated that the inclusion of the mobile unit would now enable a greater emphasis to be placed on animal health and welfare and upon the improvement of their quality of life.
Shari Rodrigues, President of Tails of Hope receiving the keys for the mobile unit from First Lady Arya Ali.
Jun 30, 20212021 Concacaf Gold Cup… By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida compliments of the GFF Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach and Physical Trainer of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Wilson...
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – The APNU formation led by former president, David Granger, has accepted two new political parties into... more
Kaieteur News – Georgetown is heading the way of London. Many of the streets and wards of London were not made for... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The proposal by the U.S. Government to establish a global minimum corporate tax... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]