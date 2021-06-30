First Lady donates new mobile clinic to animal welfare organisation

Kaieteur News – The societal ill of animal cruelty and violence has remained inadequately addressed in Guyana for years; however, Tails of Hope, a local animal welfare and rescue organisation has recently been on a continuous campaign to address the issue. Earlier in the year, the organisation approached the Office of the First Lady, Arya Ali for support in the acquisition of a mobile clinic that would aid the organisation to expand the scope of its operation to areas that lacked access to veterinary services.

Upon hearing of the ongoing plight and upon taking note of the extensive work, the group has thus far managed to do a lot. As such, the First Lady had committed her support to aid the organisation. Yesterday, First Lady Arya Ali, with support from Rudisa Motors Guyana fulfilled her commitment by donating a brand new 2015 Toyota Noah to serve as the organisations new mobile clinic. The group praised the contribution as it would now allow them to offer low cost services such as vaccinations, deworming, treatment of ticks and bugs, and spaying and neutering across the country. Additionally, the vehicle is outfitted to accommodate specialised medical procedures, which enable physical healthcare examinations such as screening and dental care as well as basic ambulatory procedures that meet the requirements of a qualified veterinarian. The vehicle also sports signage containing helpful information as it relates to animal cruelty prevention and welfare.

An agreement was signed by both the Office of the First Lady as well as by Tails of Hope that seeks to ensure that the mobile unit is utilised for the intended purpose and is adequately maintained. The First Lady praised the work of the organisation, stating, “I am aware of the work that Tails of Hope has been doing and with very little. So I see this as an important step in supporting animal welfare in Guyana,”

In response, the President of Tails of Hope, Shari Rodrigues conveyed the gratitude of the organisation to the Office of the First Lady and stated that the inclusion of the mobile unit would now enable a greater emphasis to be placed on animal health and welfare and upon the improvement of their quality of life.

Shari Rodrigues, President of Tails of Hope receiving the keys for the mobile unit from First Lady Arya Ali.