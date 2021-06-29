Latest update June 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined performance from ‘Golden Jaguars’, Ryan Kedhoo’s goal secure win over Bermuda in warm up clash

Jun 29, 2021 Sports

By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens,

Florida compliments of the GFF

A solid, disciplined and poised display form the ‘Golden Jaguars’ in both halves of play secured a morale boosting 1-0 win over Bermuda in a closed door friendly yesterday afternoon at The Gardens North County District Park Soccer Field here in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA.

The Bermuda goalkeeper (right) and two defenders can only watch as the ball nestles in the back of the nets, compliments of a Ryan Kedhoo (not in pic) shot in the closing moments of the match. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Both teams took the opportunity to utilise their full list of players ahead of this weekend’s kick off of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup with 12 nations battling for the final three positions in the round-of-16.
Guyana will play Guatemala on Saturday but Bermuda will take on Barbados on Friday with only the respective winners advancing. The Guyana squad took on Miami Dade FC on Saturday and came out 3-1 victors with yesterday’s game against Bermuda providing further match practice, something that the ‘Golden Jaguars’ were not able to have prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers in March and June of this year.
A total of 22 of the Guyana players contested yes

Ryan Khedoo (right) and Captain, Matthew Briggs. (Franklin Wilson photo)

terday’s match and the Technical staff led by Head Coach Márcio Máximo saw encouraging improvement in the level of play of their charges, the starting X1 and second half substitutes all putting in admirable work as they continue to fine tune their system of play offensively and defensively.
The trend of conceding early goals was halted as the first 45 minutes produced a compact display in all three thirds of the field even as Bermuda also had their moments of dominance. The confidence of the Guyanese players grew with every passing minute.
The second half saw fresh legs being introduced a bit later than their first warm up match against Miami Dade FC, standing out was the level of commitment to maintaining and following the instructions of the Technical staff.

Omari Glasgow keeping the momentum going in the second half. (Franklin Wilson photo)

As the minutes ticked away and neither team being able to break the deadlock as players were introduced to the game constantly, one of Guyana’s training squad player, Ryan Khedoo, brother of ‘Lady Jags’ starlet, Kiana Khedoo had something good up his sleeves as he too wanted to show that he has what it takes to be involved.

Kedhoo who plays in the NCAA Division One League with the University of California, Irvine broke the deadlock in the 85th minute of an intense encounter; his goal eventually ensuring the win for Guyana, much to the delight of his

Ryan Kedhoo on the move for Guyana against Bermuda yesterday. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Captain and teammates as well as the Technical and Management team.

Máximo in summing up the performance of the team said they worked together as a unit and displayed a high degree of concentration especially in the first half hour as they sought not to concede any goals.
“The game for me was very balanced against tough opponents with some of their players from the championship in England and other big leagues. I think the performance of our players is a great signal that we are in the correct way. To note also is that all 22 players who played maintained the same level, we don’t have one team, we have a group, this is important to say.”
He noted that the players who were introduced in the second half all maintained the strategy as well as the tactical discipline, commitment and communication.

A solid first half performance by the ‘Golden Jaguars’ kept the score 0-0 at the half way mark. (Franklin Wilson photo)

“It’s a good win you know, these guys followed our instructions and we have big hope for the remaining sessions of training that we have before Saturday’s match. They are very focused and they have all been doing their best. We will go to the game to make a big surprise that’s why we are training hard and we believe that we can deliver for the nation.”
The lead tactician also complimented the training squad players for adapting very quickly to the programme which will set Guyana’s football on a solid foundation.
“I think that its great and a good surprise because I always talk about youth being given the chance and you can see the experienced players all working along and supporting these young players who are coming in. I think that it is good signal and we are going in the correct way of course.”

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key components – Assistant Coach Wilson Toledo

Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key...

Jun 30, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup… By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida compliments of the GFF Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach and Physical Trainer of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Wilson...
Read More
Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Independence Cup playoffs rescheduled

Jun 30, 2021

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match this Friday

GVF to host Intra-association exhibition match...

Jun 30, 2021

GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth qualifiers

GBA names five-member team for AMBC youth...

Jun 30, 2021

Producing an Olympian is Coach Blake’s proudest moment

Producing an Olympian is Coach Blake’s proudest...

Jun 30, 2021

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined performance from ‘Golden Jaguars’, Ryan Kedhoo’s goal secure win over Bermuda in warm up clash

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined...

Jun 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]