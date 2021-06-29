2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Solid, disciplined performance from ‘Golden Jaguars’, Ryan Kedhoo’s goal secure win over Bermuda in warm up clash

By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens,

Florida compliments of the GFF

A solid, disciplined and poised display form the ‘Golden Jaguars’ in both halves of play secured a morale boosting 1-0 win over Bermuda in a closed door friendly yesterday afternoon at The Gardens North County District Park Soccer Field here in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA.

Both teams took the opportunity to utilise their full list of players ahead of this weekend’s kick off of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup with 12 nations battling for the final three positions in the round-of-16.

Guyana will play Guatemala on Saturday but Bermuda will take on Barbados on Friday with only the respective winners advancing. The Guyana squad took on Miami Dade FC on Saturday and came out 3-1 victors with yesterday’s game against Bermuda providing further match practice, something that the ‘Golden Jaguars’ were not able to have prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers in March and June of this year.

A total of 22 of the Guyana players contested yes

terday’s match and the Technical staff led by Head Coach Márcio Máximo saw encouraging improvement in the level of play of their charges, the starting X1 and second half substitutes all putting in admirable work as they continue to fine tune their system of play offensively and defensively.

The trend of conceding early goals was halted as the first 45 minutes produced a compact display in all three thirds of the field even as Bermuda also had their moments of dominance. The confidence of the Guyanese players grew with every passing minute.

The second half saw fresh legs being introduced a bit later than their first warm up match against Miami Dade FC, standing out was the level of commitment to maintaining and following the instructions of the Technical staff.

As the minutes ticked away and neither team being able to break the deadlock as players were introduced to the game constantly, one of Guyana’s training squad player, Ryan Khedoo, brother of ‘Lady Jags’ starlet, Kiana Khedoo had something good up his sleeves as he too wanted to show that he has what it takes to be involved.

Kedhoo who plays in the NCAA Division One League with the University of California, Irvine broke the deadlock in the 85th minute of an intense encounter; his goal eventually ensuring the win for Guyana, much to the delight of his

Captain and teammates as well as the Technical and Management team.

Máximo in summing up the performance of the team said they worked together as a unit and displayed a high degree of concentration especially in the first half hour as they sought not to concede any goals.

“The game for me was very balanced against tough opponents with some of their players from the championship in England and other big leagues. I think the performance of our players is a great signal that we are in the correct way. To note also is that all 22 players who played maintained the same level, we don’t have one team, we have a group, this is important to say.”

He noted that the players who were introduced in the second half all maintained the strategy as well as the tactical discipline, commitment and communication.

“It’s a good win you know, these guys followed our instructions and we have big hope for the remaining sessions of training that we have before Saturday’s match. They are very focused and they have all been doing their best. We will go to the game to make a big surprise that’s why we are training hard and we believe that we can deliver for the nation.”

The lead tactician also complimented the training squad players for adapting very quickly to the programme which will set Guyana’s football on a solid foundation.

“I think that its great and a good surprise because I always talk about youth being given the chance and you can see the experienced players all working along and supporting these young players who are coming in. I think that it is good signal and we are going in the correct way of course.”