There needs to be a Commission of Inquiry into GECOM’s role in the events of 2020

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Since 2018, GECOM has been committing –what can be described as treasonous acts. Acts that attempted to nullify a general election in which we, the Guyanese people voted, acts that abused and subverted the will of the Guyanese people, usurped their constitutional mandate and others. Then, there were multiple legal matters in which GECOM and its CEO aligned themselves while ignoring other Court Orders.

Billions of dollars was abused and misspent by GECOM. Billions was lost by the Guyanese people whose life came to a standstill during the terrible elections crises of March to August 2020. And, Guyana has suffered irreparable harm as it gained even more international infamy because of GECOM.

Attempts to remove the trio will be stalled. There will be legal challenges – and more of our taxpaying dollars will be wasted; the courts will be tied up – and most importantly, efforts to replace them will be stymied.

GECOM became a State within a State! It even closed its “borders” and displaced everyone, including commissioners and observers. Given the level of deep deception, the willful and wanton waste of money, the hiring of attorneys to delay decisions, the usurping of the Commission’s mandate, the acts of terrorism, the threats to foreign diplomats etc., the public demands a PUBLIC INQUIRY into GECOM for the period of December 2018 to August 2020.

This Public Inquiry will reveal a lot! It will show the actions of GECOM as well as officials of the PNC/APNU/AFC and the POLICE! We need to investigate those immigration claims, those dead persons, the abuse of state funds by the then-Attorney General to fight APNU’s legal fight.

With the change in Government, persons from both sides will volunteer to present their evidence. Never again must Guyana face such travesty. Surely Patterson, Norton et al would now present evidence of dead voters and defend lack of Statement of Polls! And, Lawrence et al defend their signature on various documents. Etc. etc.

Investigate openly – from Mercury to Crosby Textor, to JJ&B, LLC…Who paid these people? We need to see the payment details! Did Harmon willfully malign Former President Granger by listing him as an American citizen with the DOJ? We remember Basil Williams’ statement to OAS July 22, 2020; the sanctions, the No-Confidence Motion which APNU took to CCJ costing us hundreds of millions – paid by the taxpayers; the five reports by Lowenfield…and the list goes on.

Indeed, the recent call of an independent tribunal to determine the fate of the infamous trio lends more credence to this call for a commission of inquiry. Let the public, the foreigners, the press and others present evidence and let the terrorism unleashed on Guyana be clearly and carefully documented to posterity. As lawsuits line up – as evidenced by Granger’s lawsuit – the COI will provide credible and reliable information for public and legal consumption. I encourage the public to sign the petition by following the link: change.org/InvestigateGECOM

Yours truly,

Dr. Yog Mahadeo