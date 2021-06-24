It boggles my mind to see so many accidents occurring

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Based on what you observed, it seems as if immediately after the Guyana Police Force announces that the ‘stop and search’ procedure will be reduced, motorists started to show their appreciation by recklessly utilising their freedom on the roadways by causing serious and sometimes fatal accidents around the country. It boggles my mind to see so many accidents occurring and motorists continue to disregard all caution that they are supposed to exercise on roadways. Added to that, we’re presently experiencing heavy rainfall periodically, and that makes the roadways extremely slippery and dangerous.

We are presently being faced with the deadly Covid-19, the heavy rainfall that causing widespread flooding, the unnecessary increase in prices for almost everything available in Guyana, and now, the unwanted deadly accidents occurring countrywide. Without a doubt, there’s no way Guyanese could be pleased. We are seeing a ‘dog eat dog’ situation, instead of us coming together and work for solutions to ease away from the various disaster facing us, we are instead adding fuel. Guyanese are hardworking, money is not circulating, sellers using the floods to inhumanely increase the prices in their produce, presumptuous people defying the Laws to host events/parties to encourage gatherings, which makes it possible for the spreading of the COVID-19, and when the authorities acted, that’s an issue.

Finally, Editor, looking at the conditions of the vehicles that are involved in accidents, it remarkable that people still survive. Many asked how could the vehicle for the recent accident at Stewartville split. It’s no secret that to beat the taxation system in Guyana, many people would ‘chop/cut’ a good car/vehicle in two and ship it to Guyana either by and to various people to eliminate trace and then a body shop will weld the two back together. Again, in most cases, for cheaper service, they would do places where it doesn’t cost too much, and in reality, those doing the work are not properly trained to do that kind of welding. In addition, used tires are very much prevalent in Guyana and these types of tires are condemned in other countries that deem them unsafe in their countries. So, when a mishap occurs, they malfunction, causing an additional burden to the drivers. My main concern is that knowing so many accidents occurring, drivers are still getting involved in accidents. Are supernatural forces taking control of the vehicle?

Yours truly,

Sahadeo Bates