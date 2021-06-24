A murder took place…

Latest update June 24th, 2021 12:06 AM
Jun 24, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor
Kaieteur News – A murder literally took place in the police presence, in the case of the channa vendor at Stabroek Market, and no intervention by the law enforcement to prevent the horrific outcome. Incomprehensible!
Yours truly,
Shamshun Mohamed
