Thandi McAllister resigns from PNCR

Jun 23, 2021 News

– says leadership is ‘ill-suited’

Former PNCR member, Thandi McAllister

Kaieteur News – Thandi McAllister, an Attorney-at-Law and Legal Counsel at the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), has confirmed that she resigned from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) party, which she served for over 25 years. Her decision to leave is premised on her conclusion that the party’s leadership is ‘ill-suited.’

According to a press release issued by McAllister to this publication, she stated, “After very careful and agonising consideration, I concluded that the present direction of the leadership is ill-suited to the fulfilment of the aspirations of young people in Guyana, the enhancement of the party’s supporters, and the advancement of the nation.”

She further stated that she could no longer accompany a process that in her view has departed from serving the interests of the many who had reposed faith in the PNCR to champion their causes, and to offer constructive pathways for the development of Guyana.

 

