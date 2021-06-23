Latest update June 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Russia confirms authenticity of country’s Sputnik V vaccines

Jun 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday released a letter from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Director-General, Alexander Christyakov, which dismisses Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon’s malicious and reckless statements that the Sputnik V vaccines in Guyana are fake.
According to a press release issued by the Health Ministry, the batch numbers issued by the RDIF matches that of the vaccines the Ministry has received, indicating no uncertainty about the authenticity of the vaccines.
The release further states that Harmon has demonstrated that scoring cheap political points trumps the wellbeing and welfare of citizens. The Ministry in its release called on Harmon to publicly withdraw his irresponsible statements and to publicly apologise to the Guyanese people for the irreparable harm he has done to the national vaccination programme.


Documents from Russia confirming the authenticity of the Sputnik V vaccines.

 

 

