Road work commences in Region 10

Kaieteur News – The Washer Pond Road in Linden, Region 10, in the vicinity of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was closed to vehicular traffic yesterday at 1:00pm for one week as road works are being carried out by the Ministry of Public Works.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Chairman of Region 10, Deron Adams, stated that a letter was written directly to the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, requesting that emergency work be done on a number of roads in the Region.

Adams said that he is happy that approval was given to begin the road works in the area where the general offices are located and hopes that the team working on the road will do so to the best of their ability.

Kaieteur News understands that the Washer Pond Road will be closed for one week and all traffic will be diverted along the Noitgedacht Road, which was recently rehabilitated.

The Regional Chairman said he is urging all residents of Linden to be cautious and patient with the process as the work is being done to provide a better quality of road in that area. He stated additionally that he hopes the other projects that were highlighted will also be approved since drivers are complaining about the money they have to spend on their vehicles to repair the damages caused by the roads that are in need of immediate intervention.