RHTYSC hosts first Tribute to Municipality Workers Programme for Rose Hall Town

– receives donation from GK INC

The eleven cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Friday last hosted their first Tribute to Municipality Workers programme as the club blazed away to fulfill its target of seven hundred activities for the year. The programme, the brainchild of Club Secretary/ CEO Hilbert Foster, main objective is to recognise and honour the outstanding workers of the Rose Hall Town Council, who on a daily basis work beyond the call of duty in the development of Guyana’s smallest township.

A total of ten workers were honored- five from the junior staff and five from the administrative section. Those honored were Town Clerk Natasha Griffith, Head of Market Section Shelly Clarke, Head of Security Sharon Mc Allister, Head of the Works section Travis McAllister, and Treasurer Seromanie Ramdhial along with Miranda Rodney, Esther Fraser, Leonard Cooper, Drupattie Peters and Stephen Ramsingh.

Foster in a short presentation stated that since the club was established in 1990 it had benefitted from the services of the Town Council and despite some rough periods, it has also enjoyed a good working relationship with the council and its leadership. He recalled that the management of the club had committed itself to working along with the council to make a positive difference in the township at the start of the year and has fulfilled that commitment with several major donations and installing close to forty street lights across the town.

In the past, the club had spearheaded the restoration of the Area H Ground, construct a Children’s Playfield, raise funds for an all weather court, put up street signs, construct a charity kitchen and a 175th monument among numerous community projects in the township. Residents have also benefitted from numerous medical outreaches, youth fairs, musical evenings, clean up campaign, Christmas villages, job fairs while the club has organised the town anniversary celebration on five different occasions including a memorable 175th celebration of the formation of Rose Hall Village in 2017.

Foster, who is one of three residents from the township to have receive a national award from the Government of Guyana, urged the awardees to uphold their high standards and to always be courteous and polite while serving the residents of the town. He congratulated the Town Clerk and Mayor Dave Budhu on their outstanding leadership of the town with the limited resources at their disposal. He recommitted the club to assisting the council as much as possible and announced that the RHTYSC would continue to sponsor the Tribute Programme in the future. To the surprise of the Mayor and others present, the long serving Club Secretary also announced that the club would give a financial award to two outstanding workers at the end of the year.

Town Clerk Natasha Griffith stated that the council was delighted to work along with the club, which is a household name across the county and hailed the cooperation of the management of the club in the development of the small town. Mayor Budhu stated that the council was very grateful that the club would join hands with it to host the first major tribute programme for workers. He stated that the RHTYSC had expanded the programme at the last stage to include more workers after the initial propose was to honour just four workers.

He wished the cricket teams all the best in the future and saluted them on been outstanding ambassadors of Rose Hall Town. Each of the awardees received a medal of excellence, framed certificate of excellence, a food hamper and a special gift. On the request of the Mayor, the club would next month donate a microwave to the council.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Georgetown based company, GK INC visited the office of the club and held a fruitful discussion with Secretary Hilbert Foster and his deputy Simon Naidu on plans to make a difference in the lives of youths using the forums of sports and education. Managing Director of the Company Mr. Ramdeo Kumar stated that he was impressed with the work of the club and would like to join hands to make sure that youths who are involved in sports also understand the importance of education. Kumar handed a quantity of medical supplies to Foster for distribution. The items included face masks, face shields and blood glucose monitoring systems. The company also made a financial contribution of fifty thousand dollars towards a house restoration project, the club is currently undertaking for one of its junior members.