Pensioner dies in boat crash

Kaieteur News – The family of 87-year-old Richard Bowen has been thrown into a state of mourning after he reportedly lost his life on Monday morning following a horrific boat accident in the Essequibo River.

Kaieteur News was informed that before the tragic incident, Bowen had not too long departed Bartica after purchasing some groceries from the market. Bowen who lived alone would usual leave his River View residence and make his way to Bartica when in need of goods.

According to the police, sometime around 10:45hrs., while in the vicinity of the Bartica Stelling a passenger boat driven by 50-year-old Jules Benjamin crashed into Bowen’s small wooden boat on the river top.

Based on information received, Benjamin told investigators that around 09:45hrs. he had departed the Parika Stelling with 23 passengers en route to Bartica. He further reported that nearing Bartica, he saw Bowen’s boat some 700 meters in front of him. As he reached closer, Benjamin claimed that the man suddenly changed his direction and the two vessels ended up colliding with each other. Due to the impact of the collision, the elderly man fell forward into his boat where he received injuries about his body. His boat engine, a (15 HP) fell off the stern and into the water.

Kaieteur News understands that Benjamin did not stop to render assistance but instead, headed into the Stelling and discharged his passengers.

The police report states that a nearby boat immediately went to the elderly man’s rescue and rushed him to the Bartica Hospital. While receiving medical treatment Bowen passed away.

His body was later transported to the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.

Benjamin was later apprehended and is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

The dead man leaves to mourn his 11 children and other relatives.