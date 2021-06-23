Hutson re-elected to serve another term

– Calls for all executives to pull their weight

Aubrey Hutson was re-elected President of the Athletics Guyana (AG) for a third consecutive term after the body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Officer Bearers last Sunday at the National Resource Centre on Woolford Avenue.

Hutson won when First Vice-President, Sheryl Hermonstine, conceded after four consecutive rounds of voting were tied 5-5.

Speaking to the media during the final day of the National Senior Championships (Sunday) at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) Leonora, the President said he is happy for the support of the clubs and he will aim to be as inclusive as possible even with those that don’t support him.

He added, “Moving the sport forward is going to take a collective effort and you can’t sit on the sidelines and wait for elections then show your face. Running Track and Field is serious business and we need to all put our pedal to the medal and make sure things happen for the sport.”

Hutson further indicated there is a need for more collaboration since, “The athletes are running ahead of administrators,” and there are issues they need to address in terms of athletes’ contracts, substance, and programmes of getting them to the elite levels in Europe.

The President said that unless they address those issues, they will continue to dominate at junior levels, but not see the smooth transition to the elite level.

Other elected Executives were Rtd. Colonel Paul Arthur (Second Vice-President), Dwayne Carter (Treasurer), and Elton Bollers (Assistant Treasurer).

The Committee Members are Keith Campbell, Linden Phillips, Telson Williams, Niall Stanton, and Major Tyron Smith.

The Secretary and Assistant Secretary are appointed by the Executive which will be completed at their first statutory meeting of this term.

The Returning Officer for Sunday’s election was President of the Guyana Olympic Association, K.A. Juman-Yassin.