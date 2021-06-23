House thief attempts to rape medical student on second break-in

– Cops turn up unprepared after first report; fail to follow up

Kaieteur News – Two medical students, ages 23 and 24, are deeply concerned about their safety after a house thief attempted to rape one of them during his second break-in at their Castello Housing Scheme apartment.

Kaieteur News understands that reports were made at the East La Penitence outpost about the two incidents. Following the first report, the victims said the cops showed up unprepared to do a preliminary investigation while adding that a follow-up was never done after the second report.

The first incident occurred less than one week after the victims moved into their new two-bedroom apartment. The 24-year-old stated that on June 5, she was home alone and went to bed at approximately 23:00hrs. after she had completed her studying for the night. The victim said she left her laptop in the living room as she intended to continue studying the next morning. But she was left in a state of shock after she woke up the following morning and found that the laptop was missing.

After a few minutes of searching, she noticed that the television in the living room was also missing. At this point, she made contact with her roommate who was in Linden at the said time, to confirm that she was not responsible for moving any of the missing items.

The young woman said she then made checks to other parts of the apartment only to discover that the door of her roommate’s bedroom was opened when it was previously locked. She concluded at that point that an intruder entered the apartment via her roommate’s bedroom window. She said the items stolen are worth $154,350.

After a report was made, the young woman intimated that a male cop showed up hours later and claimed that he is unprepared to carry out an investigation but would return the following day. More than two weeks later, he is has not returned.

But the troubles for the medical students did not end there. Last Friday, a second report was made after there was a break-in and an attempted rape at the same apartment at 4:00hrs. This time, the incident occurred when the 23-year-old roommate was home alone. In an interview with this publication, the roommate stated that she had just woken up to turn off her phone’s alarm when she turned and noticed a shadow by her window. Upon taking a closer look, she realised that someone was in her room. Before she was able to raise an alarm, the suspect threatened her by stating that he had a gun in his possession. He then demanded that she hand over all her valuables, to which the victim tried to comply by stating that they were in another room.

At this point, the man placed a knife at the victim’s throat and demanded to have sexual intercourse as he claimed he did not have any in a long time. In an attempt to outsmart the suspect, she agreed but told him that he would have to take a shower first and use a condom.

The suspect complied with her request and proceeded to another room in the apartment to take a shower. The victim then used this opportunity to escape via her bedroom window but broke her right foot in the process. After raising an alarm, neighbours who were alerted to what was taking place, contacted the police.

Despite making subsequent reports, the assurances by the police that a follow up would be done, are yet to be honoured.

As the police force continues to delay the investigation into this matter, the medical students are living in fear of the suspect is walking free and may return soon.