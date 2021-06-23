Health Ministry records three more COVID-19 deaths, 90 new cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 48-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 74-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 32-year-old woman from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). All three persons died on Sunday while receiving care at a medical facility.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now moves to 452.

Further, the MoH via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 90 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 19,234.

A breakdown of new cases per Region, shows that Region Four leads with 36 new cases, Region Nine with 28, Regions Three and Eight with eight each, Region 10 with five, Region Five with three and Region Seven with two.

The dashboard also revealed that 21 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 106 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,414 are in home isolation and seven are in institutional quarantine. To date 17,241 persons have since recovered from the virus. From Monday to yesterday, a total of 66 persons have recovered.

