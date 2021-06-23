Haitians turn out to be adults and not juveniles as claimed-cops

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm with investigators that the 10 Haitians who had been found last Thursday in the Swiss Hotel located at Skeldon, Berbice, are all adults.

It was reported by this newspaper last Friday that the group comprised of five females and five males, all of whom had claimed they were all juveniles. It is believed that the Haitians are victims of human trafficking.

Sources close to the investigations had related that some of them looked older than 18, but there was no way that their ages could have been correctly verified because they did not have any legal documents in their possession.

One of the Haitians, who spoke English, had told the investigators that the person who had dropped them off at the hotel had taken away their passports, other documents, money, and other personal belongings. Over the last six days however, investigations have been ongoing and detectives were able to confirm that they are adults and not juveniles. Police have also received vital information, which supports the theory that the Haitians are indeed victims of human trafficking.

In fact, sources revealed that the investigators have been able to identify a suspect who they believe is the mastermind behind the trafficking ring.

The Haitians had related that they were brought from neighbouring Suriname via speedboat and were left at the hotel on Monday June 14. They are currently in the custody of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Protection, and are being housed at the Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration

In a statement the Government had sent out last Thursday, it was noted that that there is a huge human smuggling ring in the Region and Guyana is being used as a transit point in this racket.

The Government further pointed out that it is believed persons, including children, are being trafficked through Guyana to various parts of the world. It had added that the foreigners being trafficked through the country includes Cubans, Nigerians and Haitians.

Suriname had reportedly shared intelligence with Guyana that suggests the trafficking in persons’ racket exists there too. This newspaper had reported as well, that other key agencies were contacted for their assistance in this matter.