Ex-cop charged for not appearing in court to give evidence in murder case

Kaieteur News – Ex-member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Henry Clement, yesterday appeared before a City Magistrate for obstructing the course of justice by not appearing to give critical evidence in a 2019 execution case.

The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Clement denied the charge which alleges that between July 15, 2020, and October 21, 2020, at Georgetown, he willfully obstructed the course of justice by absenting from court despite being warned to appear to give evidence in the case of the State versus Devon Allen aka “Bighead,” and Rodrick Thomas aka “Roger” for the offence of murder committed on Kelvin Walters.

According to facts, Clement during his tenure at the GPF, between the dates mentioned in the charge, was warned multiple times to attend Court Three at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to give evidence in the murder case. However, he had failed to do so.

An investigation revealed that Clement willfully stayed away from court, which caused the murder case to be discharged against Allen and Thomas. Advice was sought from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C and she recommended that Clement be charged with obstruction of justice. He was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.

The Chief Magistrate placed him on $70,000 bail with the condition attached, that he report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every Monday until the completion of the matter. Clement is expected to make his next court appearance on July 8, 2021.

On October 23, 2020, former murder accused, Allen, 31, of 148 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, and Thomas, 29, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, had the murder matter discharged against them due to lack of evidence. Kaieteur News had reported that Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus had upheld a no-case submission that was presented to the court by the accused attorneys, stating, that there is not sufficient evidence against their clients.

According to reports, on January 22, 2019, at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Allen and Thomas allegedly gunned down Walters, a taxi-driver, in front of his five-year-old daughter and wife, in the middle of the busy traffic.

This publication had reported that both men, who were nursing broken left legs, were injured, when Walters rammed his car into their motorcycle just as they shot him.

Walters was gunned down around 19:30hrs on the day in question, while driving south along the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Demerara Public Road. He was in the vicinity of Two Brothers Service Station when two men, on a motorcycle, turned in front of his vehicle. The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and shot Walters in his face. Although wounded, Walters struck down the suspects, who fled the scene on foot, leaving their motorcycle and a .9mm Taurus pistol, with 14 rounds, at the scene.

Walters was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The injuries the men sustained were said to be consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident. CCTV footage reportedly showed an individual hopping north along the East Bank Public Road.

Moreover, Walters was the key witness in the June 2016 Kaieteur News grenade attack case. It was reported that a grenade was thrown in front of the vehicle of the newspaper’s publisher, Glenn Lall, but failed to go off. The grenade was later removed by explosive experts and detonated safely. A number of persons were arrested for that matter.