Enrico Woolford asks Court to require Ramsammy to make appearance in libel case

Kaieteur News – After attempts to serve on Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, former Minister of Health and Government Advisor, documents related to a libel suit proved futile, veteran journalist and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Communications Network (NCN), Enrico Woolford, has applied to the High Court to execute personal service on Ramsammy by way of advertisement in the newspapers.

The plaintiff has also asked the court to require Ramsammy to make an appearance in the matter within no less than 14 days after the service is made. The service relates to the Statement of Claim filed by Woolford against Ramsammy in which he is claiming in excess of $185M for libel.

The application for service was filed after attempts made to serve Ramsammy the statement of claim document at his home and office proved unsuccessful.

Woolford claimed that no less than four attempts were made to serve Ramsammy but he has refused to either respond or come out of his office or home.Citing the new Court rules, the claimant explained that his inability to serve the lawsuit on Ramsammy continues to impede his pursuit of justice. He emphasised that unless Ramsammy is served the documents, the case cannot move forward. In this regard, Woolford said that the orders are necessary. He specified that the order must allow him to publish or advertise the Statement of Claim in the Stabroek News, a popular and widely circulated local newspaper.

He requested that the publications be made on two consecutive Sunday editions of the Stabroek News as a way of executing service on Ramsammy. He also asked the court to require Ramsammy to make an appearance in the matter in no less than 14 days after publication is made.

According to court papers drafted by his attorney, Eusi Anderson, Woolford is suing Ramsammy over an article printed in the Guyana Times in which he alleges that he (Woolford) colluded with the APNU+AFC to rig the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

In a Statement of Claim, the veteran journalist outlined that in March 18, 2020, in a column titled: “Ramsammy’s Ruminations” the former Minister of Health in his capacity defamed him.

In the circumstances, Woolford is seeking more than $185 million in damages from Dr. Ramsammy and Times Media Group Inc., publisher of the Guyana Times newspaper.

He is also seeking a mandatory injunction compelling the newspaper and Ramsammy whether themselves, or their servants, to immediately remove the libelous article from the online edition of the newspapers.

Woolford also asked the Court to order Guyana Times and Dr. Ramsammy to publish a retraction and an apology to him in the print and electronic/online version of the newspaper for the false, malicious and defamatory statements impugning his character and reputation.

He is also asking the court to award him costs, interests on all monetary awards for damages and any such or further orders the court deems just. In a document to support, Woolford on March 18, 2020, said Dr. Ramsammy made defamatory statements about him and his family concerning the March 2020 elections.