Discipline gat to be preceded by an investigation

Kaieteur News – When somebody get rob, de police does gat to investigate, arrest somebody, sometimes have a confrontation between de accused and de complainant, and prepare de charges. De case does den be put in front of de magistrate who does den determine whether de person innocent or guilty and, if guilty, what punishment de robber gan receive.

Is de same thing with de local government workers. Dem does wuk fuh de local authority including dem municipalities. And when dem accused of wrongdoing or negligence, dem officials does gat to investigate, put de allegations to de accused persons and den send dem recommendations to de Local Government Commission fuh disciplinary action.

De same things does happen in respect to de Police Service Commission, de Teaching Service Commission and de Public Service Commission. Fuss de employing agency gat to investigate de matter before sending it fuh adjudication.

So dem boys surprise when dem read a report recently how a Town Clerk tell de Local Government Commission dat is not de purview of de Town Clerk to discipline dem sluice workers who get accused of negligence on de job. Dat is true but it also true dat de Town Clerk who gat fuh investigate de complaints and mek out de charge sheet.

And if dat not done, den de Commission itself can appoint somebody fuh investigate why dis was not done.

