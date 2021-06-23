Latest update June 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

‘Bumble Bee’ knifed to death after abusing reputed wife

Jun 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday after allegedly abusing his reputed wife.
Dead is Junior Singh also known as “Bumble Bee.” The incident occurred at 12:30 hrs. at Blackwater Landing area, Kurubrong Backdam, Region Eight.
Reports are that the deceased and his 26-year-old reputed wife worked as a pork-knocker and a cook, respectively. About five days ago, the now dead man and the suspect decided that they were leaving the Backdam to head home, but due to transportation difficulties, a room was given to them by a businesswoman to stay until they were able to organise transportation.
On the day in question, the suspect was at a businesswoman’s shop assisting her with cooking while the deceased was at a shop at Blackwater landing imbibing with friends. His reputed wife had later joined him and spent about 20 minutes, after which, she returned to the woman’s shop.
Investigations further disclosed that the victim subsequently went to the shop and began to abuse the suspect verbally. They went to their room where a physical altercation ensued between the two. The woman then stabbed the deceased to his left side chest with a knife.
The police were summoned to the scene and the suspect is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

