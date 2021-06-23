Badminton’s Shuttle time programme held in Linden

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association Team of President Gokarn Ramdhani, Vice President Ayanna Watson and Secretary Emelia Ramdhani along with National and International Champions Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani introduced the Shuttle Time Project 3 & 4 to the Mackenzie High School and the Christianburg Wismar (Multilateral) Secondary School in Linden to continue the development of Badminton around the Country.

This Project was organized by the Guyana Badminton Association and was conducted by our two top international players. Only last weekend, Shuttle Time Project 1 & two was conducted at two schools in Berbice.

The GBA also presented the two Schools with the Shuttle Time Kits of Rackets, Shuttlecocks and Nets to help them with keeping the Sport of Badminton active at the schools.

Guyana’s Top players Narayan and Priyanna also made their personal presentation of 11-rackets to the potential players of both schools to encourage them to play badminton.

The GBA with like to thank Headmaster Mr. Haslyn Small, Deputy Head Ms. Auja Sealey and PE Teacher Shavin Green of McKenzie High School and the Headmistress Ms. Shellanne Craigwell and PE Teacher Mr. Selon Peters of the Christianburg Wismar (Multilateral) Secondary School for arranging the large turnout of Students for this Shuttle Time Projects at their respective schools. The GBA would also like to thank Mr. Lindley Langhorne (Head-Physical Education Allied Arts) for arranging the two schools so that we were able to execute the Shuttle Time Projects.