Latest update June 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Badminton’s Shuttle time programme held in Linden

Jun 23, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association Team of President Gokarn Ramdhani, Vice President Ayanna Watson and Secretary Emelia Ramdhani along with National and International Champions Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani introduced the Shuttle Time Project 3 & 4 to the Mackenzie High School and the Christianburg Wismar (Multilateral) Secondary School in Linden to continue the development of Badminton around the Country.

Potential Players of the CWSS at the event.

Potential Players of the MHS at the event.

Presentation to Headteacher of equipment to the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School.

Presentation of equipment to Headmaster of McKenzie High School.

This Project was organized by the Guyana Badminton Association and was conducted by our two top international players. Only last weekend, Shuttle Time Project 1 & two was conducted at two schools in Berbice.
The GBA also presented the two Schools with the Shuttle Time Kits of Rackets, Shuttlecocks and Nets to help them with keeping the Sport of Badminton active at the schools.
Guyana’s Top players Narayan and Priyanna also made their personal presentation of 11-rackets to the potential players of both schools to encourage them to play badminton.
The GBA with like to thank Headmaster Mr. Haslyn Small, Deputy Head Ms. Auja Sealey and PE Teacher Shavin Green of McKenzie High School and the Headmistress Ms. Shellanne Craigwell and PE Teacher Mr. Selon Peters of the Christianburg Wismar (Multilateral) Secondary School for arranging the large turnout of Students for this Shuttle Time Projects at their respective schools. The GBA would also like to thank Mr. Lindley Langhorne (Head-Physical Education Allied Arts) for arranging the two schools so that we were able to execute the Shuttle Time Projects.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Badminton’s Shuttle time programme held in Linden

Badminton’s Shuttle time programme held in Linden

Jun 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association Team of President Gokarn Ramdhani, Vice President Ayanna Watson and Secretary Emelia Ramdhani along with National and International Champions...
Read More
RHTYSC hosts first Tribute to Municipality Workers Programme for Rose Hall Town

RHTYSC hosts first Tribute to Municipality...

Jun 23, 2021

Hutson re-elected to serve another term

Hutson re-elected to serve another term

Jun 23, 2021

‘Selectors went for experience with Guyana Jaguars’- Sarwan

‘Selectors went for experience with Guyana...

Jun 23, 2021

T&T pugilist arrives in Guyana tonight

T&T pugilist arrives in Guyana tonight

Jun 23, 2021

Warner Brothers secure place in final; Shieldstown, Young Guns triumph

Warner Brothers secure place in final;...

Jun 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]