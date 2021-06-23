Adolescent mothers in Region One being trained in Cookery

Latest update June 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 23, 2021 News
– To receive small business start-up kit upon completion
Kaieteur News – National Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) Coordinator, Ms. Colleen King-Cameron, has commenced a training programme in Mabaruma, Region One, under the theme “Young mothers on the move; I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”
This initiative is part of the Ministry of Education’s Reintegration of Adolescent Mothers into the Education System Policy. The main objective of this training is to reach adolescent mothers who have been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The exercise began yesterday and will conclude on Friday July 2, 2021. Participants are expected to go through 20 hours of training.
Kaieteur News understands that the training will be conducted in collaboration with the Carnegie School of Home Economics, which will provide Skills for Life Training in the field of Cookery to the 30 mothers.
After successful completion of the course, the young women will receive a certificate, given a start-up kit to aid in the start of a small business in cookery, and a care package for their children.
