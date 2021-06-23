18-year-old who thought he killed his brother hangs self

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man, who thought he had dealt his brother a fatal blow to the head, hung himself on Father’s Day.

This publication understands that the deceased and his brother were having a drink at their home for Father’s Day when an argument ensued. It is alleged, that the deceased hit his brother to the head with a piece of wood, after which, he (the brother) fell to the ground in an unconscious state. Fearing that his brother may be dead, he ran to the back yard. In the meantime, efforts were made to revive the injured brother, who subsequently regained consciousness.

After noticing that the suspect had not returned, a search was made and persons found that the 18-year-old had hung himself.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.