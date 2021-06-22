Latest update June 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Two receive life sentences for killing clothes vendor during ‘stick up’ at Craig

Jun 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Justice Sandil Kissoon imposed life sentences on two men who were on trial for the murder of Purcell Junior Moore, a clothes vendor, which occurred at Craig, East Bank Demerara. Moore was gunned down during a robbery at Craig Old Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) in 2017.

Sentenced: Selwin Dawson, called “Crack Skull” and Kevin Persaud called “Boyce”.

Selwin Dawson, called “Crack Skull”, formerly of First Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, and Kevin Persaud called “Boyce”, formerly of Fourteen Avenue, Diamond, EBD, had been charged with his murder.
The duo, who initially pleaded not guilty to murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, before Justice Kissoon at the Georgetown High Court yesterday.
Before passing the sentence, Justice Kissoon directed the jury to return a formal verdict of guilty in relation to the lesser count. As such, Dawson, and Persaud were each sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving a minimum term of 15 years.
On December 20, 2017, Moore, 40 was shot during the course of a robbery. Reports revealed that the father of two was robbed of his gold chain and other jewellery.

Murdered: Purcell Moore.

The clothes vendor had reportedly just welcomed his third child into the world when he was gunned down, after being cornered by a group of men.
He sustained two gunshot wounds to the head during the attack, which occurred one street away from his mother’s home at Craig.
Reports are that the man had returned from French Guiana several weeks prior and may have been monitored by his attackers.
The man had lived in Cayenne, French Guiana with his wife and two children, but came to Guyana for the birth of his son.
Moore was said to have been returning to his parents’ Lot 28 First Street, Craig residence from a shop when the suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, confronted him.
An argument reportedly erupted between Moore and the suspects and escalated into a scuffle, during which the individual with the gun discharged several rounds at Moore, shooting him in the right side of the chest before fleeing.
Moore was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police had arrested the suspects shortly after the shooting.

