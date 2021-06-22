Two in custody after stealing and butchering cow

Kaieteur News – Two out of three men, who were reportedly involved in the stealing and butchering of a cow between June 15 and 19, 2021, are currently in police custody.

According to a police report, the incident occurred in the South Rupununi. The cow, which was branded AVC2 and reportedly worth $100,000, was released into the savannah by the Achawib Village vacquero cowboy to graze. The cow, according to police, belonged to the Achawib Village Council.

The cowboy, upon visiting the cow, discovered that the animal was missing. Further observation then led him to the tracks of three horses leading out from the missing cow’s location. The tracks were apparently trailing the cow and the direction of the tracks pointed towards a ranch belonging to a woman by the name of Arlene Duncan.

A search was subsequently conducted by the officials of the Achawib Village Council but only the hide, head and hooves of the cow were left behind in the savannah. The three suspects, two of whom are from Achawib Village and the other from Karaudarnau Village, South Rupununi, are known within the village.

Acting upon information received, police were able to contact and question one of the suspects about the act. The suspect reportedly claimed that it was the other two who slaughtered the cow before shipping the carcass to Lethem. He and one of his accomplices were apprehended by the Village Council before being handed over to the police. An investigation has been launched.