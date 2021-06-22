Two in custody after stealing and butchering cow

Latest update June 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two out of three men, who were reportedly involved in the stealing and butchering of a cow between June 15 and 19, 2021, are currently in police custody.
According to a police report, the incident occurred in the South Rupununi. The cow, which was branded AVC2 and reportedly worth $100,000, was released into the savannah by the Achawib Village vacquero cowboy to graze. The cow, according to police, belonged to the Achawib Village Council.
The cowboy, upon visiting the cow, discovered that the animal was missing. Further observation then led him to the tracks of three horses leading out from the missing cow’s location. The tracks were apparently trailing the cow and the direction of the tracks pointed towards a ranch belonging to a woman by the name of Arlene Duncan.
A search was subsequently conducted by the officials of the Achawib Village Council but only the hide, head and hooves of the cow were left behind in the savannah. The three suspects, two of whom are from Achawib Village and the other from Karaudarnau Village, South Rupununi, are known within the village.
Acting upon information received, police were able to contact and question one of the suspects about the act. The suspect reportedly claimed that it was the other two who slaughtered the cow before shipping the carcass to Lethem. He and one of his accomplices were apprehended by the Village Council before being handed over to the police. An investigation has been launched.
Jun 22, 2021Kaieteur News – Head Coach Marcio Maximo yesterday named a 23-man squad for the Golden Jaguars’ Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round qualification match against Guatemala. The Golden Jaguars...
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of the more principled, morally focused Black voices in Guyanese politics is UK based activist,... more
Kaieteur News – What is your addiction? Most of us are addicted or in some ways attached to something or the other. Not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders More commonality was shown by CARICOM countries in a vote on Tuesday June 15 at the Organisation of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]