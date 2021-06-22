Latest update June 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two feared dead in Takatu River mishap

Jun 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The search is on for two persons who are now feared dead following a boat mishap in the Takatu River in Region Nine on Friday.
According to a police report, cops are investigating the disappearance of 38-year-old, Walleta Rigby, a businesswoman of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, and an unknown Brazilian national after they went down in the Takatu River when a small wooden boat in which they were travelling in, was involved in a mishap.
Around 05:30hrs. on the day in question, the businesswoman along with her female friend, who has been identified as Shaunette Gonsalves of Lethem, Central Rupununi, had crossed the Takatu Bridge and went to Bonfim, Brazil, to purchase Brazilian products.
After making their purchases, the two women then boarded a small wooden boat, which was being captained by the missing Brazilian national, off the coast of Brazil, and they began crossing the Takatu River.
Whilst crossing the Takatu River heading to Guyana’s shore, the boat capsized, reportedly due to the weight and heavy current flow, causing Rigby and the captain to go underwater.
The report further stated that Gonsalves managed to grab onto a nearby tree branch that was hanging over the water and upon checking, she did not notice the boat, the captain or Rigby.
Additionally, on Saturday at about 06:00hrs, while Gonsalves was still hanging onto the said branch, she noticed two unknown men passing in a boat and she raised an alarm and was rescued by them. She then went to the Lethem Police Station and made a report of the incident.
Kaieteur News understands that police had carried out searches at 11:00hrs. and 14:30hrs. on Saturday in the vicinity of where the boat had capsized in the Takatu River but Rigby and the captain were not found, since, according to police, the current flow of the water was moving at a speed of 40 miles per hour (mph) in the eastern direction. According to police too, further checks are being made as the investigation continues.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

GFF release Senior Men’s National Squad for Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims

GFF release Senior Men’s National Squad for Concacaf Gold Cup...

Jun 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – Head Coach Marcio Maximo yesterday named a 23-man squad for the Golden Jaguars’ Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round qualification match against Guatemala. The Golden Jaguars...
Read More
Romello Crawford wins Men Open Pro/Cat 1/2; Briton John ends 8th

Romello Crawford wins Men Open Pro/Cat 1/2;...

Jun 22, 2021

Khemraj Mahadeo honoured as Walter Nero Father of the year by RHTYSC

Khemraj Mahadeo honoured as Walter Nero Father of...

Jun 22, 2021

GGA/ Nexgen GA host successful coaching education session on Sunday

GGA/ Nexgen GA host successful coaching education...

Jun 22, 2021

Clubs in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne receive Grass Cutters

Clubs in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower...

Jun 22, 2021

Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club Father’s Day Race… Christopher Griffith, Susan Hamilton, Mario Washington, Stephen Fernandes are category winners

Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton...

Jun 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • ADDICTS OF VITRIOL

    Kaieteur News – What is your addiction? Most of us are addicted or in some ways attached to something or the other. Not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]