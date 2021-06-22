Romello Crawford wins Men Open Pro/Cat 1/2; Briton John ends 8th

Kaieteur News – Guyanese cyclists were represented in the numbers (young and old) on Sunday last at the 2021 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic, New York’s Premiere Professional/Amateur and Community Cycling event.

Reigning National Road Race champion, Romello Crawford (CRCA-Jamison-Cannondale) won the Men Open Pro/Cat 1/ 21:37:11. Briton John (We Stand United/Burrowes Construction) rode well to end 8th, while Raynauth Jeffrey (CRCA/Foundation) placed 22nd and Michael Anthony (CRCA/Foundation) 29th.

Horace Burrowes (We Stand United/Burrowes Construction) and Johann Burrowes (We Stand United/Burrowes Construction) along with Jamal John (CRCA/Foundation) and Raymond Newton (We Stand United/Burrowes Construction) Newton did not finish this race. A total of 47 cyclists contested.

In the Men Masters 40+ event (5 laps around the circuit), Guyana’s two-time Olympian (1980/1984) 64 year-old James Joseph (We Stand United/Burrowes Construction) placed 6th with Horace Burowes placing 8th out of 39 riders; seven (7) did not finish the event which was won by Jerry Kapko (47:32:00). Johann Burrowes and Raymond Newton ended 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

The Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic races along the outer border of Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park (formerly and also named Mount Morris Park) which is located in the village of Harlem, in the New York City borough of Manhattan.