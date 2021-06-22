Regal injects $3.5M into flood relief

Kaieteur News – The prolonged rainy season has led to countrywide flooding, now classified as a Level Two disaster. The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been distributing food, sanitisation and pharmaceutical hampers throughout the country and has called on members of the public to donate supplies to help the cause.

To this end, Guyana’s leading distributor of janitorial items, stationery products, office and home furnishing, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, has answered the call. The business group with head office at 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, recently handed over $3.5M in cleaning supplies and other items to help citizens recover from the devastating effects of the flood. The donation to the CDC accumulated to approximately 530 cases of hand soaps, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays and multipurpose surface cleaners.

The handing over was done by Manager of Regal Business Group, Telesha Ousman, who noted that the donation is to help fellow Guyanese recover quickly and safely from the effects of the flood. Ousman further noted that another donation will be done directly to the residents and farmers of Region Five.

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Regal Décor, Regal Sports and the Regal cricket teams have been involved in regular acts of kindness including their annual Christmas hampers distribution, toys and stationery to children, sporting goods for outstanding or budding athletes and most recently a financial donation to the Bal Nivas Shelter for Abused Children and for the completion of the Dharmic Rama Krishna Primary School.

It is the vision of Directors of the Regal Business Group, Ramnarine Krishna Hardyal and Mahendra Anil Hardyal, to see citizens have equal opportunities to live in comfort in their homes. The Hardyals said that they are pleased to assist the CDC and the government in their relief efforts and insisted that Regal is open to extending a helping hand where needed.