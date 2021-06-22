One dead, four injured in Stewartville accident

Kaieteur News – A car crash that occurred yesterday, around 14:30hrs, along the Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), has left one person dead and four others injured.

According to a police report, the victims have been identified as the driver of the car, Anthony Ralph, 33, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and four Venezuelan nationals who were reportedly travelling with him.

One of the Venezuelan nationals, 20-year-old Alejandra Brazon, was killed on the spot while the others, Kataleena, Alexandra and 22-year-old Urelis Gonsalves, were left severely injured. Police stated that all of the Venezuelans with the exception of Gonsalves were residents of Stewartville.

Region Three traffic investigators reported that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when Ralph reportedly undertook another motor car. At the said time, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility post located on the parapet of the northern side of the road.

According to surveillance footage, the vehicle’s left side was facing the pole before the impact. After contact, the car was split in two causing the passengers to be thrown out of the car and into a nearby trench.

The driver and the occupants of the vehicle were picked up by public spirited citizens in an unconscious state and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Alejandra Brazon was pronounced dead on arrival while the others were later referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and admitted as patients in a stable condition. The body of the deceased was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. An investigation is ongoing.