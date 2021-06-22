Norman Brown, Alissa Trotz, David Hinds: Too little, too late

Kaieteur News – One of the more principled, morally focused Black voices in Guyanese politics is UK based activist, Norman Brown. It is these kinds of folks in the African Guyanese community, including Walter Rodney’s brother, Donald, Timothy Jonas, Asha Kissoon, Ruel Johnson, among others that can help to birth a renaissances movement in the politics of the African Guyanese community.

Here is what I surmise Brown is thinking about when he reflects on leaders in the APNU+AFC. It goes like this, “Why tell me about what the PPP is doing now when you had a chance for five years to correct it?” Brown if I read him correctly is spot on. Here is what Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine told his interviewer in 2017, “What we inherited from the PPP was a mess. We have to do a lot of reconstruction in the country.”

Roopnaraine and his APNU+AFC colleagues created more mess after they came to power. Under Dr. Roopnaraine’s portfolio of education, the government approved of the worst Vice Chancellor (VC) the University of Guyana (UG) ever had. Under that VC’s tenure more money was spent on travel, entertainment and non-essentials than under any previous VC. The invitations for the inauguration of VC Ivelaw Griffith cost $10 million to print.

Brown had an interview with Dr. Alissa Trotz, former consultant to Dr. Roopnaraine when he was Minister of Education (she wrote the preface for his book) and here is what Dr. Trotz said. Before I quote her a warning is in order; do not drink hot coffee on reading what Dr. Trotz uttered, the spilt hot liquid can burn you. She told Brown the March 2020 election was “an attempt to fraudulently engineer for itself another term in power on the part of the APNU+AFC.”

From the December no-confidence motion (NCV) in 2018 to June 2021, Trotz who edits a weekly item in the Stabroek News titled, “In The Diaspora,” never carried at least one article on the NCV or the March 2020 rigged election. Does one see that as an oversight? It is not. To say in June 2021 that the election was rigged shows the kind of person Trotz is. Only this lady and her editor at Stabroek News can explain why “In The Diaspora” never looked analytically at the NCV and the five months of electoral fraud.

Well, Norman Brown asked David Hinds to comment on what Trotz intoned. What Trotz said also included her observation that even under the APNU+AFC coalition, Walter Rodney’s rehabilitation was ignored and she noted that WPA was part of the government.

Now here is another warning not to hold a cup of boiling coffee on reading this. David said to Norman, “I agree with everything she said. You expect me to disagree with her?” If you think this is a distortion of what David uttered please contact me for the tape at [email protected]

When Hinds comes on, the audio becomes noisy but the first part of his answer is very clear. He did say (in fairness to him) that he is still waiting for everything to come in relation to the March election before he can make an assessment. Exactly what is he waiting on? But this is millions of miles away from his definitive rejection of the PPP’s victory and his inflexible refusal and that of his mentor, Eusi Kwayana, to acknowledge the fraud Mingo and Lowenfield were perpetuating on the Guyanese people. This fraud was shown to the world using the same technology David utilises every day to communicate live from Arizona to Guyana.

Now that he has agreed with Trotz that under the APNU regime, Rodney’s legacy was not recognised, he and his acolytes in the WPA have to explain why the six WPA bigwigs in the government – Drs. Maurice Odle, Clive Thomas, Rupert Roopnaraine and Tacuma Ogunseye, Desmond Trotman and Tabhita Sarabo-Halley – never put Rodney on the government’s agenda.

So what is your bet? I am betting my Vitz car which I will hand over to a neutral actor, maybe the Stabroek News, FITUG, the Bar Association and similar entities. I am saying that if any of the six persons named above explain to the Guyanese people why for the five years the WPA was part of the government, it never put on Cabinet’s agenda the need to officially recognise Rodney’s legacy, then I lose. If between now and the rest of 2021, there is no such explanation, then you have to buy me a new model of my 2015 Vitz. This is one bet that cannot be scientifically lost. Those betrayers of Walter Rodney will never, never explain the WPA’s sycophantic surrender to David Granger.

