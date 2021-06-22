Ministry looking at alternatives for North Ruimveldt School students to sit CSEC exams

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, yesterday met with parents and students of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School to discuss a way forward for students to write their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

On Saturday, sometime around 11:00hrs, the entire upper flat of the school was demolished by fire. The section that was destroyed included the classrooms that were designated for use by students who are registered to write the CSEC exams.

According to a statement from the Ministry, at the meeting, four solutions were arrived at, the first, which the majority of parents agreed to, is for the students to write their exams at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School and not have them use different locations.

The second suggestion is for students to be transported to another location and have government take responsibility for all related costs. Thirdly, those present at the meeting agreed that the school’s auditorium, which was not damaged by the fire, should be used for the exams.

Minister Manickchand told the parents and students that if the Ministry is given full clearance from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) to go ahead and use the auditorium, then it will be used. She added that if the space cannot be ready by Wednesday, then a decision will be taken as to where the exams will be held.

It was also agreed that if the exams cannot be facilitated at the school’s auditorium, it should be written at a location such as the Cyril Potter College of Education, the Police Officers Mess or the University of Guyana.

Manickchand, in pledging her Ministry’s support to provide any needed psychosocial support to students and teachers during this time, encouraged the students to focus and do their best at their exams. “If there is something that drives you even further in this period, it must be that the students, who wrote their CSEC the week after their school burnt down, performed excellently. That must be what drives you,” she told the students.