Man abducts lover, locks her up naked in bottom flat room

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly abducted his 17-year-old girlfriend and locked her away naked in his apartment in West Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

According to a police report, the suspect had visited the victim’s home on Thursday last and an argument had ensued between them over the teen being on social media. The man, it was revealed, asked the young lady to delete her Facebook account but she refused. He then reportedly took away the teen’s phone, broke it and threw it over a nearby fence.

The report further disclosed that the teen related to cops that the man had physically abused her after which he pulled out a knife from his bag and placed it to her neck. He then ordered her to exit her yard. Fearful for her life, the victim said that she complied and they entered a taxi.

Additionally, the victim said that upon entering the taxi, she tried to signal the driver but her attempts proved futile. The man, she said, took her to his home and placed her in a room in the bottom flat.

The woman told police that while she was being held against her will, she was naked. She said too that all of her pleas and attempts to leave were only met with threats of force from the man.

This publication understands that around 07:10 hrs. on Saturday, after hearing voices in the yard, the victim was able to push open the door of the room after which she ran into the yard screaming for help. The suspect, upon noticing a commotion caused by curious residents who emerged after the woman’s screams, made good his escape from the house.

The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was later arrested.