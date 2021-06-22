Latest update June 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man abducts lover, locks her up naked in bottom flat room

Jun 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly abducted his 17-year-old girlfriend and locked her away naked in his apartment in West Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.
According to a police report, the suspect had visited the victim’s home on Thursday last and an argument had ensued between them over the teen being on social media. The man, it was revealed, asked the young lady to delete her Facebook account but she refused. He then reportedly took away the teen’s phone, broke it and threw it over a nearby fence.
The report further disclosed that the teen related to cops that the man had physically abused her after which he pulled out a knife from his bag and placed it to her neck. He then ordered her to exit her yard. Fearful for her life, the victim said that she complied and they entered a taxi.
Additionally, the victim said that upon entering the taxi, she tried to signal the driver but her attempts proved futile. The man, she said, took her to his home and placed her in a room in the bottom flat.
The woman told police that while she was being held against her will, she was naked. She said too that all of her pleas and attempts to leave were only met with threats of force from the man.
This publication understands that around 07:10 hrs. on Saturday, after hearing voices in the yard, the victim was able to push open the door of the room after which she ran into the yard screaming for help. The suspect, upon noticing a commotion caused by curious residents who emerged after the woman’s screams, made good his escape from the house.
The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was later arrested.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

GFF release Senior Men’s National Squad for Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims

GFF release Senior Men’s National Squad for Concacaf Gold Cup...

Jun 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – Head Coach Marcio Maximo yesterday named a 23-man squad for the Golden Jaguars’ Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round qualification match against Guatemala. The Golden Jaguars...
Read More
Romello Crawford wins Men Open Pro/Cat 1/2; Briton John ends 8th

Romello Crawford wins Men Open Pro/Cat 1/2;...

Jun 22, 2021

Khemraj Mahadeo honoured as Walter Nero Father of the year by RHTYSC

Khemraj Mahadeo honoured as Walter Nero Father of...

Jun 22, 2021

GGA/ Nexgen GA host successful coaching education session on Sunday

GGA/ Nexgen GA host successful coaching education...

Jun 22, 2021

Clubs in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne receive Grass Cutters

Clubs in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower...

Jun 22, 2021

Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club Father’s Day Race… Christopher Griffith, Susan Hamilton, Mario Washington, Stephen Fernandes are category winners

Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton...

Jun 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • ADDICTS OF VITRIOL

    Kaieteur News – What is your addiction? Most of us are addicted or in some ways attached to something or the other. Not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]