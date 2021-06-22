Khemraj Mahadeo honoured as Walter Nero Father of the year by RHTYSC

– Club and DTV 8 hosts first ever David Rambarran Tribute to Fathers Programme

Kaieteur News – The eleven cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club last weekend honored one of their own, Khemraj Mahadeo as the Walter Nero Father of the Year 2021 as part of their massive Tribute to Fathers programme. Mahadeo, a former national junior cricketer, is a long standing member of Guyana’s leading youth and sports club with over twenty four years of membership. He is the father of two children and is a loving and dedicated parent, in addition to be a very successful businessman.

RHTYSC Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu, who spearheaded the 2021 edition of the Walter Nero Memorial Tribute to Fathers programme, stated that Mahadeo was chosen because he was an inspiration and mentor to every young male in the club and also due to his determination to be the best parent to his two children. The club, he stated, was very committed to making sure that every member understands that the role of been a parent is a God given opportunity that should be fulfilled and cherished.

RHTYSC Honorary member Gregory Rambarran congratulated Mahadeo and urged him to continue to being a mentor to others and to share his experience with the younger generation of parents who might be struggling to fulfill their roles. Mahadeo noted that being a member of the club for most of his life had prepared him for the role of been a parent and he felt humbled to be honored by his peers, whom he considered as family.

The eleven teams also distributed close to two hundred food hampers under the Walter Nero Memorial Programme. Nero, was a close friend, mentor to the club and his five overseas based daughters – Sandra, Karen, Jackie, Theresa and Narcy have been sponsoring the programme in his memory for the last five years. Anthony Nero, speaking on behalf of the family expressed gratitude to the RHTYSC for keeping his father’s memory alive and also hailed the outstanding work of club, which he stated has transformed the lives of countless persons across the Ancient County. He congratulated Mahadeo on his well earned award and handed over his prize which included a framed certificate of excellence, medal of excellence and a collection of gifts.

Meanwhile, the teams also hosted their first ever county wide father’s appreciation programme in association with long time partner DTV-8 to honuor three outstanding fathers. Three parents received the RHTYSC/ David Rambarran Tribute to Outstanding Fathers award. The parents were selected after a county wide essay competition organised by DTV 8. Those honoured were Ezra Minty, Adria Singh and Arvendra Sukhlal.

David Rambarran was the founder of the popular Television Station and was also a close friend / mentor of the club before his death. The Rambarran family has maintained a close working relationship with the club over the years and Gregory Rambarran, the eldest of David sons serves as an advisor to the executives of the RHTYSC, MS. Gregory Rambarran speaking at the simple presentation ceremony at the station’s head office on Saturday last, expressed thanks to the cricket teams for honouring the memory of his father and also hailed the outstanding work of the club over the last thirty one years, which he stated is unmatched by any other organisation in Guyana. Each of the awardees received a special gift, a framed certificate and medal of excellence.

The eleven cricket teams of the RHTYSC are Poonai Pharmacy under 12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Vitality Under 23, Namilco under 21 and First Division.