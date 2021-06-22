Goedverwagting man kills wife during fight

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old woman is now dead after her reputed husband hacked her to death during a fight sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The dead woman has been identified as Saskia Pereira of West Road, Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, and her killer, who is in police custody, has been identified as 59-year-old Samuel Daniels of the same address.

This publication understands that Pereira’s motionless body with multiple bruises and stab wounds was discovered on Monday morning after police went and checked the couple’s home. This was following a report that Daniels and Pereira were involved in a fight.

According to a police report, between 20:00hrs on Sunday and 08:20hrs on Monday, Daniels and Pereira were involved in a fight. After Pereira’s body was discovered, she was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

After Daniels told the police that Pereira inflicted injuries on him, he was seen and examined by a doctor before he was placed in custody.

The police report further stated that crime scene investigators retrieved a knife with suspected bloodstains from the couple’s home.

Pereira’s body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination, as the investigation into the murder continues.

While speaking with this publication, a resident in the Goedverwagting area related that the couple was in the habit of fighting each other. The resident stated that the couple would usually come out and hang out at the Plaisance Market, an area where most people were familiar with them.