GFF release Senior Men’s National Squad for Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims

Kaieteur News – Head Coach Marcio Maximo yesterday named a 23-man squad for the Golden Jaguars’ Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round qualification match against Guatemala.

The Golden Jaguars will face the Central American nation at 21:30hrs local time on Saturday, July 3 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The winner of this first round qualification fixture will play either Guadeloupe or the Bahamas on July 6 for a place in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final competition.

The 2021 Gold Cup takes place between July 10 and August 1 at various venues across the United States. All remaining players on Guyana’s 60-man provisional tournament squad list will be placed on standby.

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup 23-man Squad

Name Position Club

1 Akel Clarke Goalkeeper Mount Pleasant Academy

2 Kai McKenzie-Lyle Goalkeeper Cambridge United FC

3 Shawn Adonis Goalkeeper Guyana Police Force FC

4 Marcus Wilson Defender Santos FC

5 Matthew Briggs Defender Vejle Boldklub

6 Liam Gordon Defender Bolton Wanderers FC

7 Terence Vancooten Defender Stevenage FC

8 Nicholai Andrews Defender Santos FC

9 Reiss Greenidge Defender Bolton Wanderers FC

10 Kevin Layne Defender Mount Pleasant Academy

11 Nathan Moriah-Welsh Midfielder Bournemouth FC

12 Javier George Midfielder Stade Beaucairois 30 FC

13 Daniel Wilson Midfielder Guyana Police Force FC

14 Job Caesar Midfielder Guyana Defence Force FC

15 Curtez Kellman Midfielder Daytona State College

16 Stephen Duke-McKenna Midfielder Queens Park Rangers FC

17 Connor Kurran-Browne Forward Bournemouth FC

18 Keanu Marsh-Brown Forward Wrexham AFC

19 Omari Glasgow Forward Fruta Conquerors FC

20 Kelsey Benjamin Forward Guyana Defence Force FC

21 Sheldon Holder Forward Caledonia AIA

22 Trayon Bobb Forward Uitvlugt Warriors FC

23 Emery Welshman Forward Hapoel Raanana

Technical Staff: Head Coach Marcio Maximo, Assistant Coach Charles Pollard, Assistant Coach Wayne Dover, Goalkeeper Coach Eon DeVeira. Medical Team Doctor Duane Saunders, Lead Physiotherapist Quacy Paddy. Sports Science: Fitness Coach Wilson Toledo. Recruitment: Head of Recruitment Faizal Khan. Team Operations: Manager Rawle Adams, Assistant Team Operations Manager Naseya Brewster.