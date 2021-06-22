Driver who stopped to cool off engine, loses cash and bus

Latest update June 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – After an overheating problem, a man decided to park his bus at the side of the road only to be robbed of cash and the bus by armed bandits.
Police revealed that the 25-year-old driver of an orange and black Toyota pitbull bus, bearing number plate BWW 1914, told police that at 21:00hrs Sunday, the minibus was overheating while in the vicinity of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. As a result, the man told police that he pulled to the left side of the said highway, which was reportedly void of lights, for the bus to cool off.
The man reported that after five minutes, he observed a dark-coloured car pull up behind his bus and two men exited. The men, he informed, ran up to the driver’s side of the bus and one of them pulled out a black handgun from his pants waist and pointed it towards the bus driver.
The driver told police that he was then pulled out of the bus and searched and the sum of $20,000 was stolen from him. The suspects also drove away with the minibus which, according to the driver, has a value of $2,980,000.
The victim said that he then went to the Kuru Kururu Police Outpost where he made a report. According to police, an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
