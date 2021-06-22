Dem Party gat problems!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It appears as if de Pee N See falling apart. But dem boys experienced enough fuh know dat one and two resignations can hardly affect dem big parties. As Burnham used to say: another one gan tek meh place.

But is not only de Pee N See gat problems. De Pee Pee Pee also gat problems. Nuff of dem party supporters bin hoping fuh get big wuk. But dem finding it hard fuh get fuh see dem leader fuh put in dem application.

Nuff people does tun up at dem Minister office hoping fuh ask fuh job fuh demselves or dem children. And nuff time dem Secretary does tell dem people how de Minister very busy.

And dem people does read sense from nonsense and know dat de Minister nah want see dem because be nah want help dem. But is not dat de Minister nah want help dem. Is dat if he help one, he gan gat to help another. And de government already overstaffed.

But some people does be lucky. Dem does be lining up fuh wuk even before de elections.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man who gave he application to a Minister in de hope of landing a big wuk.

De Minister read it and ask de man “Why is there a four-year gap in your application?”

De man responded, “Yale”.

De Minister hired him on de spot and de guy blurted out, “Thanks. I needed a job.”

Talk half and hope yuh lucky fuh find wuk!