COVID-19 claims lives of two Region Four residents

Latest update June 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus disease and died on Sunday are the country’s latest fatalities. According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the two persons who died are a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has now moved to 449.
Further, the Health Ministry, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 19,144.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 26 new cases, Region Six with nine, Region Three with four, Region Seven with three and Regions Five, Nine and 10 with two each.
The dashboard also revealed that 18 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 106 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,396 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 17,175 recoveries have been recorded.
Jun 22, 2021Kaieteur News – Head Coach Marcio Maximo yesterday named a 23-man squad for the Golden Jaguars’ Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round qualification match against Guatemala. The Golden Jaguars...
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of the more principled, morally focused Black voices in Guyanese politics is UK based activist,... more
Kaieteur News – What is your addiction? Most of us are addicted or in some ways attached to something or the other. Not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders More commonality was shown by CARICOM countries in a vote on Tuesday June 15 at the Organisation of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]