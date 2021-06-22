COVID-19 claims lives of two Region Four residents

Kaieteur News – Two persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus disease and died on Sunday are the country’s latest fatalities. According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the two persons who died are a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has now moved to 449.

Further, the Health Ministry, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 19,144.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 26 new cases, Region Six with nine, Region Three with four, Region Seven with three and Regions Five, Nine and 10 with two each.

The dashboard also revealed that 18 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 106 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,396 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 17,175 recoveries have been recorded.

