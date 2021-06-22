Birthday party brawl leaves one dead

Latest update June 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man was killed following a brawl that took place on Saturday at a birthday party held in Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Police have identified the man as Kwal Dindon.
Dindon died on Sunday around 14:00hrs at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while receiving treatment for a stab wound to the left side of his upper back. Detectives have managed to arrest a 21-year-old suspect who they believe stabbed Dindon.
Two of Dindon’s friends who had witnessed the stabbing were also taken into police custody to assist with the investigations into the murder.
According to a police report, Dindon and his two friends had attended the birthday party in Sandy Babb Street during the evening hours of Saturday. The eyewitnesses told investigators that during the celebration, a brawl erupted between Dindon and the suspect.
They reportedly started arguing with each other and Dindon allegedly pushed the suspect to the ground. The suspect reportedly ran away but Dindon armed himself with a piece of wood and, accompanied by his two friends, gave chase.
Investigators were further told that they eventually caught up with the suspect and began beating him with the wood.
Police reports stated that the suspect retaliated by pulling out a knife and stabbing Dindon to his back. Eyewitnesses recounted seeing Dindon running into a nearby yard where he collapsed and remained motionless. An ambulance was called to the scene and Dindon was rushed to the GPHC where he underwent an emergency surgery but succumbed hours later.
