After chopping, perpetrators leave victim at shop to be rescued

Kaieteur News – Derwin Grant, a 38 year-old pork knocker, is now hospitalised at the Bartica Hospital after he was brutally chopped about his body with a cutlass by two male suspects who, afterwards, took him to a shop to be rescued. The incident, according to police, occurred Saturday at approximately 21:30hrs in the Balami Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Kaieteur News understands that sometime during the month of June 2021, the victim visited Grampy’s shop in the Balami Backdam where he consumed several alcoholic beverages. He reportedly paid with one pennyweight of raw gold equivalent to $15,000 and did not collect any change.

The victim alleged that on Saturday, June 19, 2021, he went back to the shop to make another purchase and when payment was requested, he indicated that he was still owed by the shop. This resulted in an exchange of words and he subsequently left. Not long after, while the victim was walking on the road, the two suspects attacked him from behind. They chopped him about his body with a cutlass causing him to receive a deep laceration to his right shoulder, two deep lacerations to his left hand and right knee and four severed fingers.

This publication understands that after the suspects inflicted the injuries to the pork knocker, they left him lying on the road side but subsequently returned with a mattress, picked him up and took him to Akeem’s shop at Sand Hill Landing.

The victim was later transported to the Bartica Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition. No arrest has thus far been made but according to police, an investigation is ongoing.