After chopping, perpetrators leave victim at shop to be rescued

Latest update June 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Derwin Grant, a 38 year-old pork knocker, is now hospitalised at the Bartica Hospital after he was brutally chopped about his body with a cutlass by two male suspects who, afterwards, took him to a shop to be rescued. The incident, according to police, occurred Saturday at approximately 21:30hrs in the Balami Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
Kaieteur News understands that sometime during the month of June 2021, the victim visited Grampy’s shop in the Balami Backdam where he consumed several alcoholic beverages. He reportedly paid with one pennyweight of raw gold equivalent to $15,000 and did not collect any change.
The victim alleged that on Saturday, June 19, 2021, he went back to the shop to make another purchase and when payment was requested, he indicated that he was still owed by the shop. This resulted in an exchange of words and he subsequently left. Not long after, while the victim was walking on the road, the two suspects attacked him from behind. They chopped him about his body with a cutlass causing him to receive a deep laceration to his right shoulder, two deep lacerations to his left hand and right knee and four severed fingers.
This publication understands that after the suspects inflicted the injuries to the pork knocker, they left him lying on the road side but subsequently returned with a mattress, picked him up and took him to Akeem’s shop at Sand Hill Landing.
The victim was later transported to the Bartica Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition. No arrest has thus far been made but according to police, an investigation is ongoing.
Jun 22, 2021Kaieteur News – Head Coach Marcio Maximo yesterday named a 23-man squad for the Golden Jaguars’ Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary round qualification match against Guatemala. The Golden Jaguars...
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 22, 2021
Jun 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of the more principled, morally focused Black voices in Guyanese politics is UK based activist,... more
Kaieteur News – What is your addiction? Most of us are addicted or in some ways attached to something or the other. Not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders More commonality was shown by CARICOM countries in a vote on Tuesday June 15 at the Organisation of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]