We need the truth from politicians like Green

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to Eric Moseley’s “Continued hurling of poisons hurt and not help”, a reply to Ryhaan Shah’s excoriation of Hamilton Green’s stance on ethnic violence (Jun 19). I agree but Ms. Shah has not penned any poisons and has not committed any sins. She stated facts. We all must abhor all forms of violence, particularly those based on racial revenge.

The country cries for ethnic reconciliation. We must work to build a harmonious society.

All Ms. Shah asked Green was why did he travel all the way to Tulsa, Oklahoma to reference the serious effects of ethnic violence? Why Tulsa and not some other ethnic violence (say like the Jewish Holocaust or the Armenian Massacre) or right here in Guyana like the Wismar Massacre? Shah did not examine the causes or after effects and referenced only one massacre. Green responded with references to other ethnic violence that he felt may have triggered the massacre of Indians in Wismar. Green also made reference to the Sun Chapman bomb explosion. For the record, Sun Chapman (July 1964) occurred after the Wismar Massacre (May 26, 1964).

Moseley said he has worked with Green and commends him for his effort at racial reconciliation as well as allowing “us to learn the truth of events”. Whose truths are they? Can Green answer truthfully the following questions: Who shot Dr. Joshua Ramsammy? Who poured sand or sugar in the gas tanks of vehicles belonging to WPA activists? Who shot Vincent Teekah? Who murdered Shirley Field Ridley? Who rigged elections? Who opposed Jimmy Carter’s presence in the 1992 elections? Who was the intellectual author of Dr. Clive Thomas failed kidnapping? Who murdered Dr. Walter Rodney? Who scripted the murder of Fr. Bernard Darke? Who organized the Wismar Massacre? Who gave the instruction to murder WPA activists Ohene Koama and Edward Dublin?

Who conceived the kick down door banditry against Indian homes? Who murdered Shakira Baksh and her boyfriend? Who beat up Guyana’s first light weight boxing champion breaking every bone in his body?

Contrary to what Moseley penned, Ms. Shah’s letter is “very valuable” and “is not propagandistic” unlike Green’s. Shah’s letter reminds readers of historical facts that Green and others seek to bury and pretend never happen, and it is evidence driven to substantiate her argument. Historical facts are documented – they cannot be undone by a polygraph test. What Shah referenced, Wismar Indian Massacre, is well documented. A refugee camp was set up in Ruimveldt – the first ever refugee settlement in the Caribbean. Why do Moseley and Green want to suppress this important historical event?

A Commission of Inquiry stated that the Wismar Massacre was politically and racially motivated. Who were the drivers of this massacre if not politicians? What about Green’s role in the X13 plot? The X13 was related to the massacre according to several media reports.

The ILO urged the government to respect the workers’ right to strike and protest. Green filed a lawsuit against the unions and the papers on the strike. Dr. N.K Gopaul has written about the incident in his book. Also, workers struck in Linden. What was Green’s role in Linden against the striking workers? There? Whose decision was it to tear gas workers when he was Minister of Labour?

Also, Ms. Shah has not penned or “repeated untruths” and as such there can be no comparison with the Hitlerite Joseph Goebells, who is outrageous. And she is not engaging in race baiting, which characterized Green’s missive on the Tulsa massacre and relating it to Guyana. All Shah did was query why did Green choose to speak of violence against Black Americans and not the violence unleashed in Guyana like the Wismar massacre? Green is yet to answer the question. If Indians attacked Africans, these stories must be told. But to justify one brutality with another is non sequitor. And we must condemn it.

Moseley speaks of ethnic reconciliation. I am not a politician. I cannot speak for the Indian community as I have not been chosen to represent them in our divided nation. I fully support it and have called for a truth and reconciliation commission since the time of Burnham.

It is not too late for us to address our division. But first, for politicians like Green to be believable, they must be honest to themselves and face up to their roles in historical events especially violence against other ethnic groups and activists of opposing political parties. We need the truth from politicians like Green who was around when the violence occurred.

Yours truly,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram