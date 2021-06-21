Water affecting communities in Montgomery mines has receded

Latest update June 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Regional Chairman of Region 10, Deron Adams, related to Kaieteur News, that the water affecting the three communities in Montgomery mines has receded, after the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) on Saturday morning, dug a four feet drain to channel the remainder of the water off the residents land.
Last Thursday morning between 9:00-10:00hrs, the tailings pond located in Montgomery mines, Region Ten, owned by BOSAI Minerals Groups, collapsed as a result of heavy flooding which caused a breach, and affected over 100 households in Maria Elizabeth, Three Friends mines and Coomacka.
In an interview with this publication on Friday, Adams said that the collapse was a result of heavy flooding that caused the sand to sink in the tailings, causing a breach. Tailings ponds are a mixture of water, sand clay and residual chemicals left over from the mining process.
Several organizations and companies visited the flooded ground on Thursday in an effort to help those who were affected, and to also investigate ways in which the breach could be managed to prevent further damage. On site were representations from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, BOSAI Minerals Group, the Ministry of Public works, and the Guyana Power and Light.
