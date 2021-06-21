Latest update June 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Victim’s friend, passerby shot during robbery

Jun 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two individuals are now hospitalized after a bandit let off rounds while conducting a robbery on Saturday last.
According to a police report, a 25-year-old male along with his friend, was standing on the northern side of a black and white bridge at 20:30hrs within Sophia, Georgetown. At that time, the two suspects approached them. One of the bandits quickly held the victim at gunpoint, and demanded that he hand over his two gold chains, which are valued at $300,000.
The victim reportedly resisted, which lead the suspect to discharge several rounds. As a result, one of the bullets hit the victim’s friend, wounding his right instep. At this time, the two suspects had already taken the gold chains and escaped from the scene.
Also impacted by the burst of bullets, was a 32-year-old passerby of Rasville, Georgetown, who received a gunshot wound behind his left leg. Both men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where they are receiving medical attention. Their condition is listed as stable. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club Father’s Day Race… Christopher Griffith, Susan Hamilton, Mario Washington, Stephen Fernandes are category winners

Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water/Powerade/Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club...

Jun 21, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Team Evolution’s Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith crossed the line in One Hour 41 Minutes 36.22 Seconds to win the Banks DIH sponsored Malta...
Read More
Motor Trend supports Independence Softball Cup

Motor Trend supports Independence Softball Cup

Jun 21, 2021

National Senior Champions Day 3… Bright completes double, Williams & Cornette storm to 200m win

National Senior Champions Day 3… Bright...

Jun 21, 2021

Chance, Abrams, Thomas, Tyrell and Jhalu among top performers on day 2

Chance, Abrams, Thomas, Tyrell and Jhalu among...

Jun 20, 2021

Softball Cricket competition on today at Caria Caria

Softball Cricket competition on today at Caria...

Jun 20, 2021

Sanmoogan disappointed to miss Tokyo Olympics ‘I was informed by the news Media’ says Sanmoogan

Sanmoogan disappointed to miss Tokyo Olympics...

Jun 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]