Victim’s friend, passerby shot during robbery

Kaieteur News – Two individuals are now hospitalized after a bandit let off rounds while conducting a robbery on Saturday last.

According to a police report, a 25-year-old male along with his friend, was standing on the northern side of a black and white bridge at 20:30hrs within Sophia, Georgetown. At that time, the two suspects approached them. One of the bandits quickly held the victim at gunpoint, and demanded that he hand over his two gold chains, which are valued at $300,000.

The victim reportedly resisted, which lead the suspect to discharge several rounds. As a result, one of the bullets hit the victim’s friend, wounding his right instep. At this time, the two suspects had already taken the gold chains and escaped from the scene.

Also impacted by the burst of bullets, was a 32-year-old passerby of Rasville, Georgetown, who received a gunshot wound behind his left leg. Both men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where they are receiving medical attention. Their condition is listed as stable. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.