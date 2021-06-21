Tradewinds Exercise to equip underdeveloped nations with skills for joint operations

Kaieteur News – One of the benefits nations, such as Guyana with limited capabilities in terms of resources for its army, can receive from the Tradewinds exercises, is obtaining the necessary skills to perform joint operations with developed countries.

The 2021 Tradewinds exercises are currently being hosted by Guyana and 24 nations are said to be participating in the event. One of the main objectives of the exercise is to help participants learn the skills they need to better respond to natural disasters and land and maritime threats.

During a tour of the exercises on Friday last, the local media fraternity had pointed out that some of the nations participating in the event, do not have the sophisticated equipment or weapon like the United States (US) and other developed countries, and therefore asked how they will be able to truly benefit from exercise in such circumstances.

The US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch said that exercises will enable such countries to work together with the USA.

“Having these exercises show that we can work together and the more we do it, the more we have what you call muscle memory, where you can learn quickly and remember what you ought to do in making an exercise or an action successful,” the envoy stated.

In an earlier interview during the tour, member of the Florida National Guard, Staff Sergeant, Matthew Georgio had related to reporters, that part of his country’s (US) primary mission is to provide training for participating nations to work together with the US coalition forces.

He had said, “So one of our primary missions here is to provide medical casualty evacuation in the event of whether our US soldiers or our host nation soldiers or any of our coalition partners get injured, we have the ability to fly them in our helicopters.”

Gerogio then continued, “And to provide training for our host nation (Guyana) and other nations in working with US coalition forces is crucial; that way, if the need arises, and if that becomes a big issue, they already know how we operate, and we know how they operate, and it works well as a partnership”.

One example that he gave of such a possible partnership, is synchronizing with local medical personnel and facilities here in the event of casualties.

“So one of the things we have been doing is flying with a medic on board, and so there is coordination between our medical folks and the medical facilities here that are sharing information as to how we treat patients, how we identify them as priorities, who becomes a higher priority, who becomes a lower priority and that allows us to work more quickly and effectively with those agencies as we get along in the training,” the official had said.