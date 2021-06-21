Teen robbed going to shop on Father’s Day

Kaieteur News – A 15 year-old male of Phase Two Area ‘A’ Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, was on Saturday night held at knife point at approximately 22:00hrs while he was on his way to a shop located two corners away from his home.

Kaieteur News understands that the teen and two others were on their way to a shop when he saw some of his friends liming and consuming alcohol. He approached them, but was soon after, held at knife point by a bandit in the area. The teen was robbed of one blue Samsung Galaxy cell phone, valued $34,000 and $7,000 cash.

While the victim managed to escape, two of the four suspects have been captured and are currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.