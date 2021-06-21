Second dose of Sputnik vaccines can be administered up to three months later — Health Minister

Kaieteur News – While there is no official word on when the next batch of second dose Sputnik V vaccines will arrive in Guyana, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has reassured citizens scheduled to receive their second dose, that the vaccines have a timeframe of up to three months in which it can be administered.

Quoting the Russia’s Gamaleya Research Centre; the developers of the vaccine, Minister Anthony told reporters during his daily briefing on COVID -19 pandemic, this week, that the minimum interval between the first and second doses of Sputnik V can be extended from three weeks to three months.

He was at the time responding to questions about the delay in the delivery of the second dose of Sputnik V vaccines, and the effect it will have on persons who were scheduled to receive it within the four weeks’ time frame, prescribed locally.

Last May, the Ministry of Health had announced that there had been a delay in the shipment of the vaccines and since then, the country has been out of second doses of the vaccine. In fact, the second dose of Sputnik V has been unavailable in Guyana for close to a month, now.

During his briefing this week, Dr. Anthony explained that “while the Sputnik V, which is a totally different vaccine when it comes to the second dose, is not available in the country right now, the government is making arrangements to get it as soon as possible.”

He said, “For those concerned about missing the date prescribed to receive the second dose, the Gamaleya Institute, the people who manufacture the vaccine said, that you can receive the second dose within three weeks to three months.”

In the meantime, the Minister said that health workers will continue to administer the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccines at vaccination centres countrywide.

The Sputnik V has been among several vaccines approved for use in Guyana to safeguard against the deadly effects of the COVID-19 virus.

But unlike other vaccines, the Sputnik jab uses two slightly different versions for the first and second dose of the vaccine – set to be administered (initially) three weeks apart.

“The idea,” a global report said “is that using two different formulas boosts the immune system even more than using the same version twice – and may give longer-lasting protection.”