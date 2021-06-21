Police Finance Officer back in Guyana, granted $250,000 bail on three conspiracy charges

Kaieteur News – Police Finance Officer, Senior Superintendent (ag), Marcelene Washington, recently returned to Guyana and made an appearance before a City Magistrate for three conspiracy charges.

Washington appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. She was released on bail to the tune of $250,000 and is expected to make her next court appearance on July 16, 2021.

An investigation by the Special Organized Crime Unit (S.O.C.U), an arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) into the alleged misappropriation of $300M from the Police Finance Department, has led to several high-ranking members of the Force being slapped with fraud related charges and placed before the court.

The first charge was brought against Washington during April, 2021, but at that time she was out of the jurisdiction.

That charge alleges that Washington, along with Deputy Commander of Division 4 ‘B’, Senior Superintendent Lorraine Saul and former Deputy Finance Officer, Deputy Superintendent Frank Jackman-Wilburg, between November 2, 2020 and December 3, 2020 at Guyana Police Force (GPF) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, while being officers of the GPF, with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons, to falsify a feeding account in the sum of $2.2M, to purportedly show that meals were provided to ranks who performed fixed point duties at Mounted Branch, between October 16, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

The second charge alleges that the trio on the same date and at the same location, while being officers of the GPF, with intent to defraud, they conspired with each other and other persons to falsify a feeding account in the sum of $1.4M to purportedly show that meals were provided to ranks who performed fixed point duties at the Suicide Helpline between October 16, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

The final charge states that Washington, Saul and former Deputy Finance Officer, Assistant Superintendent Roxanne Griffith-Adams, between November 2, 2020 and November 24, 2020 at Guyana Police Force (GPF) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, while being officers of the GPF, with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons to falsify a feeding account in the sum of $1.1M, to purportedly show that meals were provided to Officers and Inspectors of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) who performed fixed point duty at the Unit from October 16 to October 31, 2020.

Washington was not required to plead to the three indictable charges after they were read to her.

Kaieteur News had reported that Saul was stationed at the Felix Austin Police College Mess, as the officer-in-charge, and on the dates mentioned in the charges, she created feeding accounts for ranks that were performing fixed point duties.

It is alleged that the accounts that Saul prepared were for duties that never existed. It is further alleged that, Saul conspired with Washington, Jackman-Wilburg and Griffith-Adams, who approved and processed the accounts at the Police Finance Department.