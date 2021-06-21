National Senior Champions Day 3… Bright completes double, Williams & Cornette storm to 200m win

Kaieteur News – Following a personal best performance in the women’s triple jump on Friday, Chantoba Bright returned yesterday; the final day of the championships, to complete the double with a win in the triple jump despite a niggling toe injury.

Bright, who reached the NCAA D1 regionals this year, won her pet event with a best leap of 6.28m. Ruth Sanmoogan (6.02m) and Toyan Raymond (5.82m) finished second and third respectively.

National and meet long jump record holder, Emanuel Archibald leaped to the men’s title, with a best effort of 7.82m which was not close to his season-best of 8.10m that he had produced earlier in the year at Leonora. Damon Williams (7.57m) and Micaiah Washington (7.57m) were second and third.

Daniel Williams made an emphatic return to track following an injury and stormed to the men’s 200m crown. The 21-year-old ran an impressive time of 21.06 seconds ahead of Akeem Stewart (21.35s) and Nolex Holder (21.46s).

Williams, who is on scholarship at Hinds Community College in the U.S. shared with the media following his race, posited that he is delighted to be competing again after recovering from numerous injuries.

The women’s 200m was won by Juvonna Cornette of Tytans Athletics in a time of 24.85s ahead of Ruth Sanmoogan (25.13s) and Keliza Smith (25.24s).

In the middle-distance showpiece, Devaun Barrington of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) successfully defended his national title in a time of 1m 53.02s to win the 800m ahead of fellow GDF clubmate Nicholas Daw (1:55.84s) and Anfernee Headecker (1:55.94s). Philip Drayton, who had hyped himself and staked a claim for the 800m title was a no show.

On the distaff side, NCAA regional finalist; Joanna Archer annihilated her competition with a time of 2m 12.62s and she was followed in by Shaquka Tyrell

(2:19.30s) and Tia Azore (2:32.34s).

Meanwhile, Cleveland ‘Fish’ Thomas got some retribution after triumphing in the men’s 5000m in 16m 1.72 seconds ahead of Sir Kennard Hartog who had orchestrated a major upset against him in the men’s 10,000m on Friday. Hartog stopped the clock at 16m 29.28s for second and Marlon Nicholson (16:40.05s) was third.

The National Youth & Junior Championships is the next event on the cards for the Athletics Guyana and it is tentatively set for next month.